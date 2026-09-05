Arch Manning and Marcel Reed’s Latest NIL Valuations Bring Surprise Twist

Last year, the Texas Longhorns’ starting quarterback, Arch Manning, had so much hype to his name that his NIL valuation skyrocketed. This year, things are very different as fans view him with hopeful optimism.

But things have taken on an even bigger surprise twist when you figure in Texas A&M’s starting quarterback, Marcel Reed. According to the On3 NIL Valuation database, Reed’s NIL valuation is actually surpassing Manning’s as the new season starts.

Reed’s valuation is listed at $3 million, which puts him at #35 among football players. Meanwhile, Manning’s stands at $2.5 million and #52. He’s a solid $500,000 below Aggie rival Reed.

Both players’ NIL valuations are marked as “confirmed NIL deals” on the database, meaning they’re exact amounts based on On3’s inside information rather than algorithm estimates.

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Manning’s Valuation Is Much Lower Than Where He Started Last Year

Last year, the hype about Manning was overwhelming even though he hadn’t been the starting quarterback yet. And his NIL valuation reflected that hype when it started at a whopping $6.8 million. It was the largest valuation in college sports, and he was considered a favorite as a Heisman Trophy contender.

After the loss to Ohio State, his valuation began to drop. At first he lost $485,000, followed by a further drop after losing to Florida.

This year, Manning’s valuation starts at a more modest $2.5 million after Texas went 10-3 last year.

His roster of deals include Google Gemini, Uber, Raising Cane’s, Panini America, Red Bull, Vuori, Warby Parker, and EA Sports, SI reported.

Marcel Reed’s Valuation Is $3 Million

Meanwhile, Texas A&M’s starting quarterback Marcel Reed is seeing improvements in his NIL valuation this year by starting at $3 million, ahead of Manning.

Last month, CBS Sports polled 50 industry sources to decipher which college programs had a football roster in the $40 million or higher range. According to CBS, the Aggies are in the upper $30 million range for 2026, including Reed making over $3 million, and a number of seven-figure offensive tackles and receivers, along with highly paid defensive players. CBS Sports notes that the 2027 roster will be even pricier.

A Power Four GM told CBS Sports: “We were throwing stupid stuff out there, and they wouldn’t leave A&M.”

Want to stay updated on Longhorn football? Keep stats, schedules, and breaking news at your fingertips with the Longhorns Football News app, now on the Apple App store and the Google Play store.