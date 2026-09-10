Arch Manning Gets Blunt NFL Draft Reality Check Before Ohio State Showdown

Texas QB Arch Manning has spent much of his college career dealing with expectations that most quarterbacks never experience. Now, with Texas preparing for a showdown against No. 1 Ohio State, NFL evaluators are adding another layer to the pressure.

CBS Sports writer Matt Zenitz published feedback Wednesday from NFL personnel who evaluated Manning’s 2025 film. The reviews were not necessarily negative. Evaluators still see the physical talent that could eventually make Manning a first-round pick, but they also made it clear that potential and finished product are two different things.

One high-ranking NFL front-office staffer offered a straightforward assessment of where Manning stands.

“He’s still got a ways to go.”

The evaluator told CBS Sports that Manning has the tools to eventually become a first-round selection but still needs development with his processing, touch and ability to consistently see the field. Manning enters his second full season as Texas’ starter and would be eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft if he chooses to declare.

NFL Evaluators Want More From Arch Manning

Another NFL college scouting director praised Manning’s upside while pointing toward accuracy, anticipation and ball placement as areas that needed improvement on his 2025 film.

“The good’s really good,” the scouting director said.

That may be the most interesting part of Manning’s evaluation. NFL personnel do not appear to be questioning whether the talent exists. The question is whether the quarterback can consistently turn those traits into high-level quarterback play.

Manning gave evaluators something encouraging in Texas’ 59-7 season-opening victory over Texas State. He completed 20 of 27 passes for 305 yards, four touchdowns and one interception while helping the Longhorns cruise through their opener.

Saturday provides a much different measuring stick.

Ohio State Gives Manning a Chance to Answer Questions

Texas hosts No. 1 Ohio State on Sept. 12 in Austin, marking the third consecutive season the programs have met. Ohio State defeated Texas 14-7 last season, when Manning struggled against the Buckeyes’ defense.

That makes the rematch particularly fascinating for Manning.

Destroying an overmatched opponent can demonstrate progress, but it cannot answer every question surrounding an NFL prospect. Performing against Ohio State is different. This is exactly the type of game where Manning can start turning projection into proof.

Manning finished last season much stronger than he started it. CBS Sports noted that he averaged 286 passing yards over his final six games and accounted for 19 total touchdowns with only two interceptions during that stretch.

Now comes another step.

If Manning shines against the nation’s No. 1 team, those NFL questions will not disappear entirely, but the conversation could change quickly. If he struggles against Ohio State again, the gap between Manning’s enormous potential and what evaluators want to see will remain one of the biggest stories surrounding his future.