Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Posts Apology For AI Video Comments

The Texas Longhorns should still be celebrating their win over Ohio State. They came back from 20-points down in the fourth quarter to beat the Buckeyes. Instead, they are dealing with the fallout from quarterback Arch Manning and his comments over an AI video.

There was an AI video made of Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian slapping ESPN reporter Holly Rowe. Manning was asked about it and said it was funny.

“That’s a good one. Of him slapping Holly Rowe.”

Now, he has apologized for those comments.

Arch Manning Apologizes for Comments About AI Video of Holly Rowe

Manning took to Instagram to apologize for his comments about the video. He specifically singled out Rowe in the apology.

“In my press conference yesterday, I made an insensitive comment about an AI video. There was nothing funny about it. It’s easy to say I didn’t mean it, but I know my words and actions were hurtful to a lot of people. I do not take that lightly and am sorry for that.”

Manning then singled out Rowe and made sure to apologize directly to her.

“I specifically want to apologize to Holly Rowe for what she has had to personally has had to deal with because of my comments. I have a ton of respect for her and appreciate her showing me grace in the moment. I need to do better and will be more thoughtful going forward.”

Manning needed to apologize to take the heat off of him. It was in poor taste to laugh at such a video, even if it was fake. Manning is still young, but he is getting close to being a professional athlete. Had he been in the NFL, this would have been a much bigger deal.

Holly Rowe responds to Arch Manning’s Apology

Rowe also took to Instagram to respond to Manning’s apology, forgiving him for the mistake that he made.

“Thank you, Arch. I appreciate our conversation about this, which will remain private. Apology accepted. We move forward with respect and kindness for one another.”

Rowe has been a professional for a long time and is a respected reporter. She is also a cancer survivor. She is the lead college football sideline reporter for ESPN and does a great job. Rowe was actually left during halftime as she tried to get an interview with Steve Sarkisian during this game.

Sarkisian apologized for that, even though ESPN started the second half saying they had technical issues on their end and it was not Sarkisian’s fault. Sarkisian will have to teach Manning to learn from his mistakes, just as he has learned from his. Now, the Longhorns will move on with their season.

Texas is now the number-one team in the country. The Longhorns are now one of the favorites to win the national championship after this victory.