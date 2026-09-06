Arch Manning Breaks Silence After Stunning Week 1 Performance

The #5 Texas Longhorns and quarterback Arch Manning are now 1-0 on the season.
Texas kicked off the 2026 campaign with a resounding 59-7 victory over in-state rival Texas State in Austin on Saturday.
The most intrigue following this contest centered around the second-year starting QB Manning. Manning is coming off of an incredible end to the 2025 season, but is still facing questions in his fourth year of college football.
The former five-star recruit did his best to make a statement in this game. Manning completed 20-27 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns to jumpstart the Longhorns’ efforts this season. The 22-year-old spoke about the talent surrounding him after the game for good measure.
Manning Praises Star Wide Receiver
The Longhorns’ starting quarterback is heaping praise on the team as a whole at this time, but made a particular point to shout wide receiver Cam Coleman out.
“It’s nice having Cam Coleman on your team. You can throw it to a certain spot only he can get it. I’m blessed to have him on my team.”
Coleman, 20, is in his first season at Texas following two years at Auburn. The Alabama native is among the highest profile receivers in all of college football at the moment. This is in large part due to his incredible catch radius that Manning mentions, as well as an incredible first step off of release at the line of scrimmage.
Texas’ offense is setting the stage to be the most explosive in the SEC between Manning and Coleman alone. This isn’t even accounting for fellow receiver Ryan Wingo, or the dynamic Raleek Brown/Hollywood Smothers duo at running back.
There’s little doubt that Manning is in line for a massive season, but he must progress alongside the rest of the offense to hit his ceiling.
Texas HC Steve Sarkisian Sends Message to QB
Sarkisian left the game satisfied with Texas’ efficiency on offense – save for one play. The play in question is Manning’s lone interception of the day, which came late in the first half of action.
Even through the mistakes, Sarkisian is still supporting his quarterback – sharing his advice to the young quarterback in the process.
Arch Manning Breaks Silence After Stunning Week 1 Performance