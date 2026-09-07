Viral Video Captures Arch Manning Nearly Wiping Out in Pregame Fog

A video showing Arch Manning falling in the fog just before the Longhorns‘ game against Texas State is quickly going viral. Fans are sharing vastly different dramatic interpretations of what happened, while others try to determine if the video is authentic or not.

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The Video Appears to Show Arch Manning Tripping and Disappearing in the Fog Just Before the Game

The video shows the Longhorns bursting onto the field through thick smoke and fog just before the Texas State game. But in the video, you can see Manning fall immediately after a fan touched him, though the timing seems to be a coincidence.

The video appears to have been first shared Sunday evening by Barstool Longhorn on X. You can watch it below or at this link. Barstool Longhorn did not reveal where they obtained the video.

It should be noted that in the age of AI, we cannot independently verify — as of the time of this publication — whether this video is authentic or not. It’s not clear who took the video, and videos showing the event from other angles have not yet emerged. We will update this story as more information is available.

Barstool Longhorn wrote: “An attempt was made on Arch Manning’s season before yesterday’s game. They cannot stop the inevitable.”

Next to the video, there is a photo of Manning immediately after falling, and it appears that he may have tripped over equipment that was on the ground while he was running.

When Barstool Sports reshared the video on X, they simply wrote: “We almost lost Arch Manning yesterday.”

On Instagram, Bussin’ With the Boys also shared the video and wrote: “This fan really pulled Arch Manning down in the smoke.” But people replied, countering that caption and saying the video does not show a fan pulling him down.

One person wrote in reply: “No. He was trying to prevent him from falling over the videographer on the ground.”

Another person wrote, “He fell over some gear in the tunnel. Nobody tripped him on purpose.”

Sean Joseph shared the same video on X, writing: “Arch Manning almost got taken out by the Longhorns’ fog machine.”

Fans Are Replying with Memes and Jokes

Fans are replying to the video with memes and jokes on both X and Instagram.

“Lucky he was wearing a helmet,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“This why they gotta chill with all that smoke in the entrances 😂” another replied.

On X, one person replied in the Barstool Longhorn thread: “Looked like 19 was just getting up from falling at the beginning of the video and the two people were trying to stop him from tripping over 19/whatever he tripped over.”

In the same thread, another person took the viral photo taken after President Donald Trump was shot, and put Manning’s face over Trump’s.

Most fans seem to agree in the comments that no one purposefully tried to trip or hurt Manning. Instead, it appears that he tripped over gear and briefly disappeared in the fog in the process.

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