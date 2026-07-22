ESPN Analyst Gave Texas’ Arch Manning the Bitter Truth

When Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning arrived on campus, everyone expected him to emerge as the next superstar, but it hasn’t quite happened yet.

Manning was just a backup in 2023 and 2024, but he made some starts for Quinn Ewers during his redshirt freshman year. Last season was the first time he was the full-time starter, which had some great and not-so-great moments. He finished the season completing 61.4% of his passes for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns to 7 interceptions, adding another 399 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

While it didn’t start great for Manning, he slowly improved as the season went on and showed promising traits of an elite quarterback. It may not be there quite yet, though, for Manning.

One ESPN Analyst Got Honest About Arch Manning

ESPN college football analyst Jordan Rodgers appeared on “Get Up,” where he was asked about his thoughts on what Manning needs to do to be a first-round pick in the NFL. Rodgers shared his honest opinion on Manning’s skill set at the moment.

“I think it’s a little premature right now,” Rodgers said. “As we sit today, I don’t think Arch is a first-round draft pick. Now, when the season’s ending, I think he will get there, but a number 1 overall pick has to have a couple things. You have to have elite traits, like generational traits. I don’t think Arch has a generational arm or generational athleticism. I think he’s got a really good arm, and I think he’s a really good athlete.”

Manning had some early-season struggles with decision-making and his accuracy. Things gradually got better as the season went on. He started to trust himself more and leaned on his athletic ability to help him out of trouble.

Arch Manning Still Faces Pressure, But in Much Better Position to Succeed

The pressure that Manning faces is completely different from anything a quarterback in college football has to face. To be related to three great NFL quarterbacks in Archie Manning, Payton Manning, and Eli Manning is a lot on a young player.

Arch Manning deserves a lot of credit for handling the pressure with grace and pushing through. He has taken his craft seriously and had the Longhorns in a much better spot entering the 2026 season than last year.

Many preseason rankings have Texas in the top five, believing Manning will emerge as a Heisman Trophy candidate. What separates him from his grandfather and uncles as quarterbacks is how athletic he is. His ability to move around in the pocket and make plays with his legs gives him a chance to be in the conversation for the Heisman.

This is a crucial year for Manning, who is looking to potentially jump ship and go into the NFL Draft in 2027 if he plays well. He appears to be in a much better state than he was last year, giving him a fighting chance to be as good as some of his family members were.