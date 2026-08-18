Texas Longhorns Get Good News on Scary Trevor Goosby Injury

The Texas Longhorns suffered a devastating injury in preseason camp last season. Andrew Cojoe missed the season after suffering a knee injury. That was right before taking on Ohio State in Week 1 of the season. This year, the Longhorns faced a similar scare.

Texas takes on the Buckeyes in Week 2 this season, but another offensive lineman suffered an injury. Tyler Goosby suffered a knee injury and had to leave practice. While there was some concern it was serious, they have now gotten some good news.

Texas OT Trevor Goosby Avoids Serious Injury

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Goosby has suffered a bone bruise in his knee. The starting left tackle didn’t suffer a season-ending injury, which was the initial fear. It’s unclear how much time he will miss, but he will play at some point this season.

Texas has avoided the worst-case scenario with Goosby, but that doesn’t mean he will be ready to go for Week 2. The Buckeyes are the number-one team in the country, so the Longhorns need everyone they can get in that matchup. If they have to play Week 1 without Goosby, that won’t be an issue.

The Longhorns take on Texas State in the opening game of the season, and that should be a blowout. Texas shouldn’t need Goosby to beat them. If Goosby does miss time to start the regular season, they will likely move Melvin Siani to left tackle to replace him.

Goosby was a Preseason All-SEC pick, so losing him for any amount of time would be devastating to the Longhorns. Not having him protecting Arch Manning’s blindside would be a monster issue for that Week 2 matchup. Ohio State’s defense swallowed up their offense last year, only allowing seven points.

The Longhorns Are One of the Favorites to Win a National Championship When Healthy

When the Longhorns are completely healthy, they are one of the best teams in the country. In fact, they are one of the favorites to win it all. In the AP Poll, they are ranked fifth in the country. That is second among SEC schools, as only Georgia is ranked higher.

Keeping the team healthy is the key to Texas having an opportunity to win a national championship. They have the third-toughest schedule in the country, so that won’t be easy to do. Manning is in his second year as a starter, so he should take a leap.

Last season, Manning finished with 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He completed just 61.4 percent of his passes, though. That number should go up now that he has a year of playing experience under his belt. The offensive line should help, too.

Manning ran for 10 touchdowns a year ago, as well. Keeping the offensive line healthy and able to block will be the best way for the Longhorns to make a deep run in the College Football Playoff.