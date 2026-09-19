Laura Rutledge Sends Clear Message Before LSU-Ole Miss Amid Texas Incident

It has been quite a week for ESPN sideline reporters Laura Rutledge and Holly Rowe after both attempted failed interviews with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. Things took a turn for the worst after Texas quarterback Arch Manning was asked about AI videos and referenced a not so humorous fake clip that showed Sarkisian hitting Rowe.

Manning later apologized for laughing at the AI video. Amid the controversy, Rowe revealed that her family laid to rest her late mother this week.

As Rutledge prepared for the LSU-Ole Miss game, the ESPN analyst reposted a comment to her Instagram Story. A fan posted a photo of Rutledge and Rowe pictured on ESPN with a kind remark.

“I love (Holly Rowe) & @LauraMRutledge,” the fan’s post read which Rutledge reposted. “We need more smart women in sports.”

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian Blew Off Multiple ESPN Interviews With Laura Rutledge & Holly Rowe During Ohio State Game

For context, Rutledge attempted to interview Sarkisian at halftime of the Ohio State-Texas game. When the camera cut to Rutledge, Sarkisian was running to the locker room.

Rutledge later revealed that Sarkisian waited longer than normal for the halftime interview as ESPN dealt with technical difficulties.

“I do want to make sure we clear something up,” Rutledge revealed on ABC as the Ohio State-Texas game began the second half. “He did decline the interview at the half. He had waited a long time, been very patient with some technical issues that we had.

“He apologized to us. We should be apologizing to him, which we did. But that’s exactly what happened just in case anyone at home is wondering.”

Arch Manning Apologized for ‘Insensitive Comment’ About Fake Holly Rowe Video

This would not be the end of things as Rowe attempted to interview Sarkisian after the Longhorns’ comeback victory over the Buckeyes. Sarkisian once again turned down the interview on live television as Rowe looked visibly frustrated.

Manning later posted an apology to his Instagram Story attempting to distance himself from his press conference remarks. The Texas quarterback also revealed that he had a conversation with Rowe.

“In my press conference yesterday, I made an insensitive comment about an AI video,” Manning noted in the Instagram post. “There is nothing funny about it. It’s easy to say I didn’t mean it, but I know my words and actions were hurtful to a lot of people. I do not take that lightly and am deeply sorry for that.

“I specifically want to apologize to Holly Rowe for what she has personally had to deal with because of my comments. I have a ton of respect for her and appreciate her showing me grace in this moment. I need to do better and will be more thoughtful going forward.”

Laura Rutledge on LSU-Ole Miss Game: ‘What a Scene’

Now, the attention for Rutledge turns to the LSU-Ole Miss game. Ahead of the SEC showdown, Rutledge posted a photo from Oxford showcasing the tailgating scene at The Grove.

“What a scene,” Rutledge remarked in the Instagram Story post.

It is a house divided for the Rutledge’s family. Rutledge revealed her two kids, Reese and Jack, picks for the LSU-Ole Miss game as each child picked a different team.

Lane Kiffin has never been one to shy away from the microphone, so something tells us the interviews should go just fine this time around.