Texas Has Late Momentum for Nation’s No. 1 WR, But Insider Predicts Different Ending

Texas has made one of the biggest late pushes in the recruitment of five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales, but it may not be enough to land the nation’s top receiver.

Sales, one of the premier prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, is scheduled to announce his college decision on Friday, with Texas, Alabama, Indiana, LSU, and Ohio State making up his final five. The Longhorns have generated significant buzz in recent weeks after getting involved late in the process, but the latest intel from 247Sports suggests Steve Sarkisian’s program still has work to do.

247Sports: Texas Made a Serious Late Push

According to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Mike Roach, Texas deserves considerable credit for turning what once appeared to be a long-shot recruitment into a legitimate battle.

“Credit the Texas staff for charging late in this recruitment and making the Longhorns a major factor for the nation’s top receiver. While Texas is trying to hold on to its own five-star prospect in Easton Royal, they’ve made things interesting down the stretch in the race for Sales.”

Roach added that there’s genuine confidence inside the Longhorns program.

“The mood in Austin could be classified as cautious optimism, as they feel they’ve made a competitive offer for Sales and have an offense he could thrive. Will that be enough to get it done?”

Texas’ recent recruiting success under Sarkisian has helped elevate the program into the conversation, and the Longhorns’ explosive offensive system has become a major selling point for elite wide receivers.

Still, Roach isn’t ready to predict that Texas pulls off the upset.

Indiana Remains the Team to Beat

Despite the momentum Texas has built, Roach believes Indiana remains in the strongest position entering decision day.

“Despite some Texas buzz in the past few weeks, I’m leaning toward Indiana, a program that has been a perceived leader for Sales over the last few months. The Hoosiers appear dialed in on keeping Sales close to home, and Curt Cignetti wins a lot. Google it.”

That assessment aligns with much of the national recruiting chatter entering Friday’s announcement, with multiple analysts continuing to view Indiana as the favorite despite aggressive late pushes from Texas and Alabama.

Sales is ranked among the nation’s elite prospects, checking in as the No. 1 wide receiver in the 247Sports rankings after posting 37 receptions for 794 yards and nine touchdowns during his junior season at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis. His rare blend of size, speed, and athleticism has made him one of the most coveted recruits in the country.

While Texas appears to have positioned itself as one of the biggest challengers down the stretch, the Longhorns will have to overcome months of momentum built by Curt Cignetti and Indiana if they’re going to pull off one of the biggest recruiting wins of the 2027 cycle. Friday’s commitment will reveal whether Sarkisian’s late charge was enough to change the outcome.