Ole Miss Might Already Have Trinidad Chambliss’s Replacement in Texas QB, Says Insider

The timing could not be more cinematic. As Texas and Ole Miss prepare to square off today in the Week 8 slate headlining kickoff, NFL Insider Tom Pelissero released an update that changes everything about how Pete Golding views Arch Manning.

With playoff hopes looking solid, the Rebels can finally focus on the bigger, inevitable question. Who handles the primary signal-calling reins once Trinidad Chambliss extinguishes his eligibility in 2027 and is off to the 2027 NFL Draft?

Per Pelissero, it could be the very QB the Rebels face in Week 8: Texas Longhorns’ Arch Manning.

NFL Insider Hears Arch Manning to Ole Miss Rumors

“I texted one person who’s known Arch a long time, and I said, ‘Where do you see Arch in 2027?’ And his response was Ole Miss,” Pelissero said.

Somehow, the most-awaited Sarkisian-Manning combo isn’t working out as expected. Texas dropped consecutive games to Oklahoma and Florida, cratering from No. 1 in the nation down to No. 19. Manning has three fourth-quarter turnovers during this two-game skid, posted a dismal 20.8 QBR against Florida, and sits 11th in the SEC in passing yards.

Scouts point to a lack of pocket instincts and delayed reaction times under pressure. The offensive line isn’t protecting well, but Manning is holding the ball too long and missing standard reads.

Sarkisian hasn’t completely benched him for now, but if things continue the way they are, completely snatching the QB1 reins from Manning isn’t too far.

Sarkisian publicly stated, “Arch is our starter”, but Texas started giving backup sophomore KJ Lacey increased reps in practice.

It signals a short leash heading into the Ole Miss game.

Pete Thamel reported earlier this week, citing sources, that Texas is expected to give an “up-tick in first-team quarterback reps” to Lacey this week in practice. Per him, Manning “still projects as the Texas starter,” but Thamel indicated the move is a “signal that Texas could replace Manning if he continues to struggle.”

Arch Manning’s QB1 Spot Under Siege

In another report days before the Ole Miss vs. Texas game, Thamel indicated how it rep distribution continued the entire week, and how Manning’s QB1 job is under severe pressure.

“Arch Manning took significantly less first-team reps with Texas’ first-team offense this week than he usually does,” Thamel said. “Let’s be clear, Steve Sarkisian does not want to replace Arch Manning as his starter. But he has started to prepare to do that if Arch Manning struggles. Backup KJ Lacey Jr. had a precipitous uptick in first-team reps.”

As for Ole Miss, bringing in Manning as a temporary fix in the post-Chambliss transitionary period would be a smart move. Manning comes in with plenty of Saturday-night pressure under his belt. Golding can count on him to go out on any game day and perform well.

Deuce Knight, their backup and in-house successor, hasn’t delivered that good performances anyway. They also have AJ Maddox as an option. And also blue-chip prospect Keegan Croucher, unless he decides to change his commitment down the road.

But Golding can’t send out Maddox or Croucher in a high-stakes battle, like one against Texas, especially not when they’ve established themselves as heavyweights this year. Manning would be a good option for then.