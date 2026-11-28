Texas A&M still hasn’t solved its big brother in Austin.

Friday’s 16-6 loss made it three straight losses for Mike Elko against the Texas Longhorns.

The Longhorns held off the Aggies in front of a 109,570-strong audience at Kyle Field to lock up a spot against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Texas Longhorns Against Georgia in SEC Championship

It still came with some sloppy plays, though, and even the Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian admitted that post-game.

“We gotta fix some of the issues we had in tonight’s game,” Sarkisian said during a post-game presser with ESPN. “This was not our cleanest game, but we knew this was going to be a tough environment against a team that was going to give us our best shot. So proud of the guys. A heck of a win. Great, great opportunity to go to Atlanta next week. We got to improve.”

Texas scored only one offensive touchdown all night, and that was Arch Manning’s 3-yard pass to Cam Coleman. Other than that, they had to settle for three Gianni Spetic field goals. On top of that, Manning finished just 18-of-34 for 143 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

While the offense barely made it by, it was the defense and the special teams that pulled the Longhorns through.

The Longhorns held the Aggies to 6 points — two field goals and just 234 total yards, and that is without edge rusher Colin Simmons. Not that surprising for a Will Muschamp unit that has now allowed zero touchdowns in their last nine quarters against A&M, Arkansas, and LSU.

And for the special teams, they produced most of Texas’s best moments against the Aggies.

The entire game for Texas went something like this: Gianni Spetic kicked a field goal, followed by Spetic kicking another field goal. Then Gianni kicked another field goal.

Texas Needs to Improve to Actually Win Against Georgia

Defense and special teams might be Texas’s best shot at surviving Atlanta when they face Georgia in the SEC Championship on Dec. 6.

Because there is no way the Longhorns win a game, let alone the SEC Championship, against the Bulldogs with one touchdown and three field goals.

Unlike a 4-8 Texas A&M squad playing a backup quarterback, Georgia brings a complete, balanced offense led by Gunner Stockton and playmakers like Nate Frazier and Zachariah Branch. Plus, Kirby Smart’s defense won’t hand Texas free short fields off muffed punts.

If the Longhorns average 2.9 yards per carry and go 1-for-2 in the red zone again, Georgia will wear down Texas’s defense by the fourth quarter.

The only thing that could give Georgia some challenge would be Texas’s defense. The Longhorns allow just 16.5 points per game, have racked up 33 sacks and 72 tackles for loss this season.

Combined with Gianni Spetic’s reliability (10 points and 3-for-3 on field goals against A&M) and strong punt coverage, Texas can turn this into a low-scoring, field-position grind, especially since Muschamp knows Kirby Smart’s system inside and out from his time as a Georgia assistant.

“We find a way to win late in the season. And I feel like we do get better throughout the season. I don’t know if that was our best team tonight, but we are a better team today than we were in September. And that’s a good sign. Perfect,” Sarkisian added.