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Postgame Handshake Between Steve Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin Catches Attention

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Mississippi State v Texas
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AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 31: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns calls a play in the huddle in the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 31, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The No. 6 Texas Longhorns were searching for the win that would likely seal their College Football Playoff fate, while the No. 21 LSU Tigers were simply trying to stay alive.

And amid all the things the Longhorns did to set themselves back on the road in Baton Rouge on Saturday, they came through in the biggest moments, led by quarterback Arch Manning, and escaped with a 22-21 victory.

Inside the five-yard line with six seconds on the clock, Manning connected on a screen pass to running back Raleek Brown, who took it into the end zone for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.

With the win, Sarkisian is now 3-2 in head-to-head matchups against his good friend Lane Kiffin, who falls to 6-4 in his first year at the helm with the Tigers.

Sarkisian and Kiffin’s Postgame Handshake

Sarkisian celebrated the emotional win, and Kiffin certainly looked stunned by how the game unfolded, but both coaches showed nothing but respect when they met at midfield.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, who was on the call, said, “emotional… you know both teams left it out there, man. There boys,” as Kiffin and Sarkisian shook hands and hugged.

Check it out:

College Football Fans React on Social Media

Both Kiffin and Sarkisian are two of the more polarizing coaches in college football. And fans didn’t hold back on either one after the Longhorns’ dramatic win.

“I can’t stand either one of these clowns,” one fan harshly said.

Someone else added, “Lane Kiffin looking silly again.”

Another person wrote, “Steve Sarkisian is a fraud, but Lane Kiffin is a bigger fraud.”

“Lane Kiffin is the Steve Sarkisian of Matt Rhules,” a fan posted.

“Steve Sarkisian just embarrassed Lane Kiffin tonight. Texas got MANHANDLED tonight and they crawled back into it. What a coaching masterclass,” another fan said.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Postgame Handshake Between Steve Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin Catches Attention

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