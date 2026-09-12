Steve Sarkisian’s Wife, Loreal Sarkisian, Announces Personal News Amid Divorce Rumors

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and wife, Loreal Sarkisian, have made it abundantly clear that the two appear to have reconciled. Back in 2024, the couple announced that they planned to file for divorce.

Yet, over the last year, Loreal has once again been a regular at Texas football games. Ahead of Texas’ showdown against Ohio State in Week 2, Loreal revealed that her passion for fashion was recognized by ESPN among other outlets during the Longhorns’ season opener.

Sarkisian’s wife is balancing the start of the college football season with New York Fashion Week. Loreal grabbed attention for her stylish white dress during Texas’ win over Texas State in the season opener.



The first lady of Texas football has a tradition of wearing white during the first game of the season.

“My most famous questions of gameday, ‘What are you wearing and how do you go about picking your outfit out?'” Loreal remarked in an Instagram video. “There’s no rhyme or reason to how I pick my outfit out, and I never really know what I’m wearing until maybe 24 hours before the game typically.

“However, I knew maybe Wednesday I have found this Alaia dress that I really liked for gameday. … I paired it with orange accessories, Louis Vuitton bag and some Gucci platforms,” Loreal continued.

“I wore white one year and really liked it and then every year after that I’ve worn white on the first game. And it’s always like a 2:30, 3:30 (p.m.) game which means what? It’s hot. So kind of also wanted to wear white to be comfortable.”

Steve Sarkisian’s Wife, Loreal Sarkisian, Is Back to Being a Regular at Texas Football Games

Loreal has made it clear on social media that she once again plans to be a regular at Texas games this season. Sarkisian’s wife posted photos from Texas’ win over Texas State which highlighted her outfit and meeting notable Texas alum Bijan Robinson among other moments.



“It’s that time of year again 🤘🏾🧡,” Loreal noted in the September 5, Instagram post.

Steve Sarkisian’s Wife, Loreal, Is a Wardrobe Stylist

Prior to her career in fashion, Loreal was an All-American track star for North Carolina A&T. Loreal’s launched a business to help others with their style.



“For me, I actually just got a new client based on my style — not based on any work that I’ve done, but because of how I’m presenting myself,” Loreal told Boardroom during a 2021 interview. “I’m finding that they want me because of me.”

“… I just want to give back. If I can continue to do that, globally, that would be amazing.”