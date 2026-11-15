Texas’ Arch Manning Gets Strange Personal Question From Holly Rowe After LSU Win

The Texas Longhorns’ quarterback, Arch Manning, had a strange night himself on the road against LSU. His stat line did not look good, but he walked away with another Top 25 win, throwing the winning touchdown pass to help Texas escape 22-21. Afterward, a moment during his interview with Holly Rowe offered a different talking point.

Manning finished 19 of 35 for 174 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He added 35 rushing yards and a touchdown, contributing to the comeback despite an uneven passing performance. With that much football to unpack, the conversation’s turn toward his facial hair made for unusual timing.

“I see that it’s No Shave November,” Rowe said. “You’re so good in November with everything except growing facial hair. What do you say to that?”

Arch Manning Keeps His Response Short After LSU Win

Manning did not turn the exchange into an issue. His answer stayed with the joke before he closed with the Texas signoff. Nothing in the words he offered suggested that he wanted to challenge the question.

“I say I gotta keep it going. Hook ’em,” Manning said. “Thank you.”

The comment reads like an attempt at friendly banter. Coming immediately after a difficult game and a winning touchdown, though, it was an unexpected place for the interview to go. There were plenty of questions available about how Manning handled the interceptions or what he saw on the final scoring play.

That does not make a lighthearted question inappropriate. Postgame interviews often include personality alongside football, and Manning answered without voicing any objection. It is possible to find the timing odd without deciding the exchange represented a problem between them.

Manning and Rowe Previously Addressed an AI Video Controversy

Their earlier history adds context, but it should not be used to invent tension. In September, Manning apologized after laughing about an AI-generated video depicting Steve Sarkisian slapping Rowe. The clip was fabricated, and Manning acknowledged that his comments about it were insensitive.

Rowe accepted his apology after a private conversation. That matters when discussing Saturday’s interview because their earlier controversy had already been addressed. There is no basis in this exchange to describe the facial-hair comment as retaliation or connect it to an unresolved dispute.

For Texas fans, the bigger takeaway remains the finish. Manning’s three interceptions belong in any honest assessment of his performance, and so does the touchdown that helped deliver the victory. He left Baton Rouge with both a rough stat line and a result Texas needed.

The facial-hair question supplied an unexpected ending to his television appearance. Manning gave it an answer, thanked Rowe and moved on with another ranked win.