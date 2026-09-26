Texas’ Arch Manning Gets Harsh NFL Draft Warning After Tennessee Escape

Texas quarterback Arch Manning walked out of Neyland Stadium with another win Saturday, but the reactions to his performance didn’t sound like that of a future No. 1 overall pick.

No. 1 Texas escaped No. 14 Tennessee 20-17 to improve to 4-0, with Manning completing 14 of 19 passes for 201 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. The Longhorns managed only 262 total yards and needed two rushing touchdowns from Raleek Brown to survive.

For several NFL Draft analysts and observers, the performance only reinforced concerns that have followed Manning through the opening month.

Arch Manning’s NFL Draft Hype Takes Another Hit

ESPN’s Jordan Reid was in Knoxville and came away with the same concern he has seen before.

“This is my third time seeing Arch Manning play live and my thoughts leaving the stadium have been the same after each. Tools are clear, but the consistency is not. His biggest issue continues to be that he locks onto targets and doesn’t always read coverage. He thrives in chaos.”

That assessment stands out because Reid entered the season with Manning as one of the premier prospects in the 2027 class, projecting him No. 2 overall in his preseason first-round forecast.

The concern was already building before Knoxville. CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson compared Manning’s first three games with recent first-round quarterbacks and found him near the bottom of that group in completion percentage, yards per attempt and EPA per dropback.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein saw a similar problem with how the Texas offense operates around Manning.

“It just seems like Arch Manning has a difficult time executing Sarks gameplans. I’m not saying it is all on him, but nothing really comes easily or is fluid. The offense has a hard time finding a rhythm and staying in a rhythm and it’s been like that for awhile. It just never felt like that was consistently an issue when Quinn Ewers was the starter.”

Arch Manning Draws Brutal No. 1 Pick Reactions

Manning entered Saturday with 661 passing yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions through three games. After Tennessee, he is 73-of-115 for 862 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions through four starts.

The numbers have not stopped concerns about whether his processing and consistency match the expectations attached to his name and draft status.

PFSN NFL Draft analyst Ian Cummings questioned whether Manning’s current level matches No. 1-pick expectations.

“Arch Manning *has* gotten better since the start of 2025. But imo, he’s still not as good as you’d like him to be, if we’re talking #1 overall pick potential. The rest of Texas’ season will be key, but those lapses in processing, decision making & accuracy are still there.”

Others were considerably harsher.

Jeff Sunday wrote: “Arch Manning is going to set an NFL Franchise back a decade and get multiple people fired. We may not make it long enough to find out but you can bookmark this just in case”

BeatinTheBookie.com added: “Arch Manning would set the Dolphins back another decade. I hope they don’t make that mistake.”

The strongest draft criticism, though, centered less on one ugly throw and more on the same recurring issues: locking onto receivers, inconsistent reads and an offense that too often looks difficult rather than natural.

Texas is still 4-0, and Manning still has most of the season to change those evaluations.

After another uneven afternoon, however, the No. 1-pick conversation is getting much harder to treat as automatic.