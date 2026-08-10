Texas’ Receiver Draws Julio Jones Comparison From Steve Sarkisian

The Texas Longhorns added Cam Coleman to give their offense another high-end weapon.

A few days into August, head coach Steve Sarkisian is already using one of the biggest names from his NFL coaching career to describe what Coleman can become.

After Coleman made a one-handed catch during Friday’s practice that quickly made the rounds on social media, Sarkisian was asked Monday about the junior wide receiver’s catch radius.

His answer eventually led to a comparison with Julio Jones, whom Sarkisian coached during his time as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator.

“Julio Jones at Atlanta,” Sarkisian said. “Julio was similar that way, had that ability to go high point those balls the way that he does and still be a vertical threat. Like, Cam can still run — he’s not a possession guy, he can run, and Julio was that way.”

Texas landed him out of the transfer portal in January after two productive years at Auburn, and he arrives with the type of size and athleticism that has already made him a name to watch for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Sarkisian Points to Cam Coleman’s Rare Catch Radius

Coleman’s viral catch gave Sarkisian a chance to explain why the 6-foot-3, 204-pound receiver can create problems beyond simply having a bigger frame.

Sarkisian pointed to Coleman’s balance, body control and timing as traits that separate him from other tall receivers.

“I think that’s one of his strengths, right? Everybody’s got strengths and weaknesses in their game, and one of his strengths is his catch radius,” Sarkisian said. “But beyond that, it’s the balance and body control.”

Sarkisian generally avoids comparing players, according to Eberts, but he had firsthand experience with Jones while serving as Atlanta’s offensive coordinator in 2017 and 2018.

Jones remained one of the NFL’s most productive receivers during that stretch, combining the ability to win contested catches with enough speed to stretch defenses vertically.

Coleman has flashed a similar combination before arriving at Texas. He had 56 catches for 708 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore at Auburn in 2025.

He started all 12 games and posted two 100-yard performances, including a career-high 143 yards against Vanderbilt.

Coleman Gives Texas a Potential No. 1 Target

Texas didn’t bring Coleman in to play a secondary role.

The Longhorns pursued him aggressively after he entered the transfer portal following the 2025 season. Coleman was one of the most coveted receivers available after totaling 1,306 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns over his first two college seasons.

His arrival gives Texas a proven outside option as the program tries to take another step offensively.

Coleman also enters the season with significant NFL Draft attention. Eberts described him as a projected top-10 selection in the 2027 draft.

There’s a full season to play before his status among elites becomes concrete, but Sarkisian’s assessment offers an early look at why Coleman is receiving that attention.

Coleman has the size to win above defenders, the body control to finish difficult catches and, in Sarkisian’s view, enough speed to prevent defenses from treating him as a possession receiver.

Being mentioned alongside Jones sets a high bar and says a lot about what Sarkisian believes Texas has in its newest wide receiver.