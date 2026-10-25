Hi, Subscriber

Texas Injury Updates Not Good for Cam Coleman, Trevor Goosby

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 05: Cam Coleman #8 of the Texas Longhorns catches a pass for a touchdown in the first half against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Texas Longhorns had a lot to celebrate on Saturday night.

They built a huge lead against Ole Miss and held on late for a massive ranked win.

Injuries, though, ruined the evening just a little bit. Cam Coleman and Trevor Goosby are both hurting after not finishing the game against the Rebels.

“Obviously, neither of them look very good,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters after the game.

Cam Coleman Injury Update

Coleman left the game after the first play of the third quarter and didn’t return.

He dove to try and make a catch and landed hard on his left shoulder.

Coleman went to the locker room and didn’t return.

Sarkisian didn’t have anything more specific to say about Coleman other than that broad comment about it not looking very good, but that’s certainly not ideal. Coleman is one of the most talented wide receivers in the country.

Trevor Goosby Injury Update

Goosby went down while pass blocking during the first quarter on Saturday night.

He grabbed at his left knee and had to be taken off on a cart.

Goosby did return to the sideline and watched the rest of the game on crutches.

Again, Sarkisian let his one comment serve as the whole update, but it definitely didn’t seem good for Goosby.

Derrek Cooper Injury Update

The Longhorns sat Cooper out for most of Saturday’s game after he appeared early and had one catch.

The freshman running back had been on the availability report during the week.

“Derek had been banged up and sick this week,” Sarkisian said after the game.

Sark Talks Injuries

Sarkisian did want to stand up for his team in the postgame press conference.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t say, this is the ultimate team sport,” Sarkisian told reporters. “We played without Colin Simmons. We played without Hollywood Smothers. We essentially played the entire game without Trevor Goosby, and the majority of the game without Cam Coleman. And we played the number seven or eight team in the country and won by a touchdown. So I’m proud of our team because we said we needed to win as a team, and the team won tonight, and so that was really cool. I can’t wait, and hopefully we can get these guys back sooner rather than later.”

Texas won’t have a long time to recover. They play at home on Saturday, Oct. 31 for a Halloween clash against Mississippi State.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Texas Injury Updates Not Good for Cam Coleman, Trevor Goosby

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Texas News

More Heavy on Texas News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x