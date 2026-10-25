Texas Injury Updates Not Good for Cam Coleman, Trevor Goosby

The Texas Longhorns had a lot to celebrate on Saturday night.
They built a huge lead against Ole Miss and held on late for a massive ranked win.
Injuries, though, ruined the evening just a little bit. Cam Coleman and Trevor Goosby are both hurting after not finishing the game against the Rebels.
“Obviously, neither of them look very good,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters after the game.
Cam Coleman Injury Update
Coleman left the game after the first play of the third quarter and didn’t return.
He dove to try and make a catch and landed hard on his left shoulder.
Coleman went to the locker room and didn’t return.
Sarkisian didn’t have anything more specific to say about Coleman other than that broad comment about it not looking very good, but that’s certainly not ideal. Coleman is one of the most talented wide receivers in the country.
Trevor Goosby Injury Update
Goosby went down while pass blocking during the first quarter on Saturday night.
He grabbed at his left knee and had to be taken off on a cart.
Goosby did return to the sideline and watched the rest of the game on crutches.
Again, Sarkisian let his one comment serve as the whole update, but it definitely didn’t seem good for Goosby.
Derrek Cooper Injury Update
The Longhorns sat Cooper out for most of Saturday’s game after he appeared early and had one catch.
The freshman running back had been on the availability report during the week.
“Derek had been banged up and sick this week,” Sarkisian said after the game.
Sark Talks Injuries
Sarkisian did want to stand up for his team in the postgame press conference.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t say, this is the ultimate team sport,” Sarkisian told reporters. “We played without Colin Simmons. We played without Hollywood Smothers. We essentially played the entire game without Trevor Goosby, and the majority of the game without Cam Coleman. And we played the number seven or eight team in the country and won by a touchdown. So I’m proud of our team because we said we needed to win as a team, and the team won tonight, and so that was really cool. I can’t wait, and hopefully we can get these guys back sooner rather than later.”
Texas won’t have a long time to recover. They play at home on Saturday, Oct. 31 for a Halloween clash against Mississippi State.
Texas Injury Updates Not Good for Cam Coleman, Trevor Goosby