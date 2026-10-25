Texas Injury Updates Not Good for Cam Coleman, Trevor Goosby

The Texas Longhorns had a lot to celebrate on Saturday night.

They built a huge lead against Ole Miss and held on late for a massive ranked win.

Injuries, though, ruined the evening just a little bit. Cam Coleman and Trevor Goosby are both hurting after not finishing the game against the Rebels.

“Obviously, neither of them look very good,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters after the game.

Cam Coleman Injury Update

Coleman left the game after the first play of the third quarter and didn’t return.

He dove to try and make a catch and landed hard on his left shoulder.

Coleman went to the locker room and didn’t return.

Sarkisian didn’t have anything more specific to say about Coleman other than that broad comment about it not looking very good, but that’s certainly not ideal. Coleman is one of the most talented wide receivers in the country.

Trevor Goosby Injury Update

Goosby went down while pass blocking during the first quarter on Saturday night.

He grabbed at his left knee and had to be taken off on a cart.

Goosby did return to the sideline and watched the rest of the game on crutches.

Again, Sarkisian let his one comment serve as the whole update, but it definitely didn’t seem good for Goosby.

Derrek Cooper Injury Update

The Longhorns sat Cooper out for most of Saturday’s game after he appeared early and had one catch.

The freshman running back had been on the availability report during the week.