Texas QB Arch Manning Goes Viral for What He Said After Ole Miss Win

The No. 19 Texas Longhorns secured what many deemed a must-win game Saturday night against the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels at home in Austin.

Texas led 24-3 at halftime but somehow squandered that lead, allowing Ole Miss to tie the game at 24 in the second half.

However, the Longhorns found their rhythm in the fourth quarter and won 34-27.

Quarterback Arch Manning completed 18 of 30 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also scored two rushing touchdowns, including the go-ahead score when the game was tied at 24.

Manning Has Viral Message for Holly Rowe After Win

Several weeks ago, Manning went viral for the wrong reasons when he commented during a media interview about a funny AI video depicting his head coach, Steve Sarkisian, punching ESPN reporter Holly Rowe.

Although Manning didn’t intend any harm with his comment, he faced considerable backlash and apologized shortly afterward in a statement on social media. He also reached out to Rowe personally.

On Saturday night, Rowe interviewed Manning on the sideline after the game. Before the interview ended, Manning told her she needed to cover more Texas games because the Longhorns are now 3-0 when she’s on the sidelines.

“I think you need to start doing our games more this year. We’re 3-0 with your this year,” Manning said.

Rowe responded, “Hey, we’ll take it.”

Well done all around by Texas QB Arch Manning. https://t.co/bHXBOHBUyJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2026

The interview was shared across several platforms, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted it on Sunday morning. In less than two hours, the clip surpassed 500,000 views on X.

College Football Fans React on Social Media

“Alright that made me really like Arch Manning,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “That really meant a lot to her.”

Another person wrote, “That boy’s mama taught him right.”

“That’s actually really sweet,” a fan shared.

Another posted, “Arch has no idea how much that meant to her!”

One more person commented, “This is cool. You can tell people dragging both of them blew things way out of proportion. They absolutely had a conversation, he said this on purpose (in a good way) and it meant a lot to her (also a good thing). Cool moment for sure.”