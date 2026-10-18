Texas QB Arch Manning Faces Rough NFL Prediction Amid Benching Rumors

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is reeling after the Longhorns fell to a second straight loss, leading to rumors that he could be benched and rising concern about his NFL prospects.

Manning struggled in Saturday’s stunning loss to Florida, the team’s second straight loss to an unranked opponent. The former top high school prospect fumbled on his team’s final drive, blowing a chance to tie or take the lead.

Arch Manning’s Uncertain Future

After Saturday’s 27-24 loss, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian hinted that he would be evaluating all players on the team, including Manning.

“I just felt like we didn’t play good offensive football and we’re not playing great offensive football right now. So everything is going to be evaluated,” Sarkisian said, via NBC Sports.

When asked if that meant Manning could be benched, the Texas head coach said that was a possibility.

“Everything means everything,” Sarkisian replied.

Bleacher Report’s Adam Kramer suggested that Manning could have an even murkier future beyond this season, when he could head off to the NFL but likely as a low-level developmental prospect.

“For Manning, it’s difficult to know where to go from here. After the season, he could go to the NFL,” Kramer wrote. “Given what we’ve seen, he’d likely be nothing more than a project on a quarterback-desperate franchise.” Kramer added that Manning would likely not be able to climb back up to his previous spot on mock NFL draft boards.