Texas’ Steve Sarkisian Floats Unexpected Arch Manning Return Possibility Beyond 2026

Much like the 2025 season, the 2026 season in college football will once again revolve around the Texas Longhorns and quarterback Arch Manning. But there will be just as much attention on what comes after the season for the star signal-caller.

Ever since Manning committed to Texas, speculation has centered around what NFL team will eventually select him with a future No. 1 overall pick.

After last season, Manning was technically eligible to declare for the NFL Draft after completing his redshirt sophomore season. Instead, he chose to return to Austin for a fourth year. Now, much of the conversation has shifted toward the 2027 NFL Draft, when many expect the 22-year-old to finally make the jump to the next level.

However, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian may be pumping the brakes on that assumption.

Steve Sarkisian Doesn’t Rule Out Arch Manning Returning

Sarkisian recently joined Up & Adams with Kay Adams and was asked whether Manning could return to Texas after the 2026 season instead of declaring for the NFL Draft.

“You know we haven’t had the discussion,” Sarkisian said about Manning’s future beyond the 2026 season. “I will tell you — I would not be surprised. I think Arch really loves college football. I really do. I think he loves the University of Texas. He does pretty good through NIL. He has some pretty good endorsements going on right now, which is a credit to him and obviously the lineage of the last name and the brand of the University of Texas all coming together.”

Financially, Manning has little pressure to rush a decision.

According to Rivals, Manning currently holds a $5.4 million NIL valuation, the highest among all NIL 100 athletes.

The Texas quarterback also has endorsement deals with Google Gemini, Vuori, Red Bull and Panini America, among others.

Arch Manning Still Could Declare for 2027 NFL Draft

Sarkisian also made it clear that Manning entering the draft after the 2026 season would not be a surprise.

“But on the same token, I won’t be surprised if he declares and decides to go to the draft,” Sarkisian added. “But I think some of that is dependent upon how we play this fall, how he plays individually.”

Texas is once again expected to be one of the top teams in the country with Sarkisian leading the program and Manning entering his second full season as the starter.

The Longhorns finished 10-3 last season during Manning’s first year atop the depth chart, but they narrowly missed a return trip to the College Football Playoff.

That could play a role in his eventual decision.

One of the biggest concerns NFL evaluators have raised about Manning is his lack of experience. Through last season, he has made just 15 career starts.

NFL teams often prefer quarterbacks with more experience, especially when projecting them as future franchise players.

If Texas makes a deep postseason run in 2026, Manning could potentially add as many as 16 more starts to his résumé when factoring in a possible SEC Championship Game appearance and multiple College Football Playoff games.

For now, though, Sarkisian made one thing clear: a return to Texas after the 2026 season shouldn’t be ruled out.