Texas’ Steve Sarkisian Reveals Donald Trump Issue Before Tennessee Game

Steve Sarkisian and the No. 1 Texas Longhorns already have plenty to account for before walking into Neyland Stadium against No. 14 Tennessee. President Donald Trump’s expected attendance Saturday adds another wrinkle that has nothing to do with the Volunteers’ defense.

For Sarkisian, it isn’t the extra security or added attention that stands out most. It’s what can happen to Texas’ communication system while the president is moving around the stadium.

That means the Longhorns have to be ready to operate without their headsets at any point, with no advance notice.

Steve Sarkisian Explains Donald Trump Communication Shutdowns

Orangebloods’ Anwar Richardson shared Sarkisian’s full response after the Texas coach was asked by Austin American-Statesman’s Thomas Jones about coaching with Trump in attendance.

“This will actually be my second time. I’ve had one other opportunity to do that. The one thing that you have to be aware of when the president goes to any game is that anytime he enters the stadium, leaves the stadium or changes locations within the stadium, they cut all communication. So they cut your headsets. They cut the headsets to coaches. They cut headsets for coach-to-player communication.

“So you have to have a plan for that, if and when it happens, and you get no warning. It just gets cut out. So you have to have a plan to adjust if and when he comes in the middle of the first quarter, leaves in the fourth quarter, or decides he’s got to use the restroom, whatever that looks like. You’ve got to be prepared to have no communication for a short amount of time.”

The communication issue is another layer for a Texas team preparing for one of college football’s loudest road environments. Neyland Stadium holds more than 100,000 fans, and Saturday’s matchup is the SEC opener for both unbeaten teams.

Tennessee has also told fans to prepare for Trump’s visit. Tennessee Athletics announced that stadium gates will open at 9 a.m. ET and warned of enhanced Secret Service screening, additional security checkpoints and possible temporary road closures around campus.

Sarkisian Has Dealt With a Trump Game Before

Sarkisian’s previous experience came while he was Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2019. Trump attended the Crimson Tide’s Nov. 9 showdown with LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium, a game the Tigers won 46-41.

LSU entered ranked No. 2 and Alabama No. 3, with both teams unbeaten. Trump and first lady Melania Trump were introduced to the Bryant-Denny Stadium crowd during the first quarter, putting Sarkisian on the sideline for the same type of presidential visit he described Thursday.

Sarkisian’s comments Thursday made clear the operational challenge stuck with him seven years later.

This time, Sarkisian is the head coach and primary offensive play-caller for Texas, which makes having a backup plan even more important if communication suddenly disappears.

The crowd noise was always going to test Texas’ communication. Now Sarkisian knows there may be moments when the Longhorns aren’t simply struggling to hear each other. The technology itself could go silent.

Texas enters Knoxville 3-0 after beating Texas State, Ohio State and UTSA. Tennessee is also 3-0 with wins over Furman, Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State. The matchup is listed for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on ABC.