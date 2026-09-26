Fans Wonder if Trump Is Causing Herbstreit’s Audio Issues in Longhorns Game

If you’re hearing audio issues during the Texas Longhorns vs Tennessee Volunteers game, you’re not alone. The broadcast has been experiencing audio problems since early in the first quarter of the game. On social media, some fans are wondering if President Donald Trump’s visit is causing the problem, but the announcers have made no indication that’s the case.

Want live Longhorns stats during the game and breaking updates? Check out the Longhorns Football News app, now on the Apple App store and the Google Play store.

Herbstreit’s Mic Has Been Having Issues

Kirk Herbstreit’s mic has been the source of the audio problems, and that’s why you may not always hear from him as much during the game. At first it wasn’t clear what the cause of the problem was, and it sounded like all the audio was garbled and filled with static. But they eventually narrowed down the problem to Herbstreit’s mic specifically. By the beginning of the second quarter, his audio was greatly improved.

At one point, the broadcast mentioned they were still trying to fix the problem. They didn’t provide more details than that.

Interestingly, the problem started right around the time they started talking about President Donald Trump’s visit and how it might impact the coaches’ ability to talk to players at certain times, though they got assurances that it would not impact the coaches’ ability to communicate with other coaches.

Fans Wonder if Trump’s Visit Is the Cause

On social media, fans are wondering if Trump’s visit is connected to the audio problems.

One account speculated: “President Trump’s electronic jamming capability taking out Herbstreits microphone right now.”

One fan joked that Herbstreit let his dog play with his mic before the game.

Want live Longhorns stats during the game and breaking updates? Check out the Longhorns Football News app, now on the Apple App store and the Google Play store.