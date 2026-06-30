Brendan Sorsby’s NFL Future Finally Decided After Settlement Agreement

Brendan Sorsby’s long-running battle with the NFL over his draft eligibility has finally come to an end.

According to NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, Sorsby, the NFL and the NFL Players Association have reached an agreement that will make the former Texas Tech quarterback eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft while ending any further legal action regarding his status.

The decision closes the door on any possibility of Sorsby entering the league before next year’s draft. Instead, he will spend the coming months continuing his recovery while preparing for the traditional pre-draft process.

NFL, NFLPA and Brendan Sorsby Reach Agreement

Pelissero reported that Sorsby will be permitted to participate in all non-league pre-draft events leading up to the 2027 NFL Draft, including the Senior Bowl, pro day workouts and team visits.

The agreement also ensures there will be no additional litigation between the parties.

In a memo sent to NFL clubs, Rapoport reported the league informed teams that Sorsby will officially be considered a draft-eligible player for the 2027 NFL Draft.

“We have confirmed with the NFLPA and Brendan Sorsby that there will be no further litigation regarding his entry into the NFL — and that instead, Mr. Sorsby will focus on his preparation for entry into the League via the 2027 NFL Draft,” the memo stated.

The memo also clarified that Sorsby “will not be eligible to sign an NFL Player Contract until the completion of the 2027 NFL Draft.”

Sorsby also released a statement following the agreement, reiterating that his focus remains on recovery and preparing for the next chapter of his football career.

There has been a lot news about me out there and I want to share this statement to make sure things are clear. I accept 100% responsibility for my actions. I didn’t not have control of my gambling problem and it took getting caught for me to realize that, but it was truly the best thing that could’ve happened to me. Because of this, I have been able to get the help I need and fully focus on my recovery. The news about the supplemental draft changes nothing about my recovery journey — I will continue to take it one day at a time. Focusing on making myself better throughout this process and making sure to share what I have learned and will continue to learn with others going forward. I am fully committed to being the best version of myself that I can be while getting ready for the 2027 draft. God makes no mistakes and I look forward to seeing the good that is to come from this.

The settlement ends a winding saga that began after Sorsby was ruled ineligible by the NCAA because of sports gambling violations. Court records showed Sorsby admitted to wagering roughly $90,000 on college and professional sports over a four-year period, including bets involving Indiana football while he was a freshman quarterback with the Hoosiers in 2022.

The former Indiana, Cincinnati and Texas Tech quarterback later acknowledged he had developed a gambling addiction and sought treatment while attempting to continue his football career.

Sorsby’s Attention Now Turns to the 2027 NFL Draft

While Sorsby will not be able to join an NFL roster before the 2027 draft, the agreement does provide a clear path forward.

Rather than continuing a legal battle, Sorsby can now begin preparing for the same evaluation process faced by every other draft prospect. That includes meetings with teams, all-star game participation and workouts designed to improve his draft stock.

Under the agreement, Sorsby will be allowed to take part in the entire pre-draft process, giving NFL teams an opportunity to evaluate him throughout the year before making draft decisions next spring.

The quarterback entered the national spotlight after his eligibility dispute became one of the most closely watched off-field stories in college football.

Now, that chapter appears to be over.

Instead of court filings and legal arguments, the focus shifts back to football and recovery.

Sorsby made that clear in his statement, writing that the supplemental draft decision changes nothing about his recovery journey and that he remains committed to becoming “the best version” of himself while preparing for the 2027 NFL Draft.

After months of uncertainty, Sorsby finally has an answer. His NFL journey will begin through the 2027 NFL Draft and nowhere else.