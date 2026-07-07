Joey McGuire Outlines Unexpected Arrangement Keeping Brendan Sorsby Tied to Texas Tech

When the legal storm hit Texas Tech, Joey McGuire didn’t flinch. The Texas Tech head coach stood as an unshakable anchor for Brendan Sorsby throughout his entire legal drama—and that unwavering support hasn’t changed a bit today as Sorsby transitions his focus to the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Red Raiders never let Sorsby’s exit become messy. Instead, the mutual divorce kept the door wide open for the quarterback in Lubbock, one that McGuire asserted that Sorsby can cash in anytime.

In his conversation with NBC’s Nicole Auerbach, McGuire confirmed that the door will stay open for Sorsby. Although Sorsby will be in Dallas preparing for his next shot at the NFL, the 2027 NFL Draft, his occasional visits to his girlfriend and program keep him tied to the school.

“Brendan Sorsby will spend a majority of his time training for the NFL Draft in Dallas with his family, but will come back to Tech to visit his girlfriend & the football program whenever he wants,” Auerbach reported.

Joey McGuire Signals Unwavering Commitment to Brendan Sorsby

Besides his conversation with Auerbach, the Texas Tech head coach revealed the same on his official Texas Tech podcast as well.

“He’s training and working through a lot of stuff, and we are here to support him. And he knows anytime he’s in Lubbock, this building’s open for him. We’ll continue supporting, but we’re really fortunate to have the leadership that we have,” McGuire said about Sorsby.

McGuire also mentioned Sorsby relocating his training base to Dallas, his hometown, for this season.

“This is who we are. This is our DNA, and this is 100% what’s next moment. I talked to Brendan the other day, and he’s doing well. He’s in Dallas,” he added.

“I told the team this team meeting, the second time, like, this is going to be one of those moments. And we believe that these are not words on the wall.”

Why Dallas?

The NCAA permanently banned him in May for that massive $90,000 sports gambling scandal and the NFL slammed the door on a supplemental draft last month. Even CFL closed their doors for Sorsby in the wake of the fallout, officially shut out for the 2026 season.

Although McGuire has kept the doors to the Red Raiders’ facility open, Texas Tech’s billionaire booster Cody Campbell explicitly stated on June 15 that Sorsby cannot be a part of the actual football team this fall.

Moving his daily football operations to Dallas gives him a necessary fresh start while keeping him close enough to Lubbock for clinical support through Texas Tech’s student recovery program.

The transition makes practical sense geographically too. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex features a heavy concentration of high-profile draft training facilities and private quarterback specialists.

And most importantly, because Sorsby is a Dallas native, shiting his daily football operations there allows him to have the support of his family and local resources while continuing his rehabilitation program and preparing for the 2027 draft cycle.

How well this long-stretched transition of Sorsby goes out of Texas remains a thing to be seen.