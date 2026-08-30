Texas Tech Donor Throws Brutal Shade at TCU Ahead of Red Raiders Opener

The Texas Tech Red Raiders open their highly-anticipated 2026 season on Sept. 5. But one TTU donor fired shots at rival TCU beforehand. All following a notable distraction involving the Horned Frogs before falling to North Carolina 15-10.

TCU made headlines twice ahead of the Dublin, Ireland opener. One for safety Jacob Fields getting dismissed over a locker room assault, while the other revoking credential access to the Fort Worth-Star Telegram.

The latter involved TCU beat reporter Steven M. Johnson, who wrote a follow-up report of Fields’ assault and arrest that led to his credential access getting removed.

But now a prominent TTU booster threw brutal shade at TCU right before fans flock to Lubbock for the start of the Week 1 slate.

What Texas Tech Booster Said

Former Red Raiders player turned oil and gas CEO Cody Campbell took a jab at the Horned Frogs. By bringing the Star-Telegram into his post on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Fort Worth is ‘Where the West Begins.’ The Star-Telegram has full access to the Texas Tech football program and is always welcome in Lubbock. Hope to see you Saturday!” Campbell posted, while also tagging columnist Mac Engel in his post.

Clearly a dig at TCU over its treatment of the Star-Telegram. Especially with Campbell bringing up Fort Worth, TCU’s home.

Of course, Texas Tech’s media relations department has final say with who receives credentials for the game inside its press box. But looks like Campbell has helped extend an invite to the rival newspaper.

TCU Fiercely Criticized for North Carolina Blunder

The Horned Frogs entered Dublin as a near 10-point favorite. Plus faced a team they previously thrashed 48-14 in the college football head coaching debut of UNC head coach Bill Belichick.

TCU and head coach Sonny Dykes embarrassed the six-time Super Bowl winning head coach. Even right in front of North Carolina legends Mia Hamm and Michael Jordan. So many fans and analysts across the college football nation began to believe TCU would hammer a similar result. Especially with Belichick and UNC facing its own controversy involving general manager Michael Lombardi.

But Belichick ends up out-coaching Dykes and gaining the emotional win for the Tar Heels 15-10. And North Carolina claims the victory amid the cloud of scrutiny surrounding both UNC and TCU. However, the latter started drawing more attention amid the Fields and Star-Telegram fallout.

Dykes and his program became ripped online. Some fans even believed his team fought harder against the newspaper outlet, but didn’t show much fight versus the Tar Heels.

Who Texas Tech Opens Against

The Red Raiders take on Football Championship Subdivision foe Abilene Christian next Saturday.

The Wildcats are already 0-1 after taking a 21-14 loss to Lamar University. So TTU likely becomes the overwhelming favorite here.

This Red Raiders opener features Will Hammond handling the reins at quarterback following Brendan Sorbsy’s high-profile exit amid his gambling controversy. Head coach Joey McGuire will trust Hammond to lead a deep array of targets on offense.

Texas Tech enters the week as a 42.5-point favorite.