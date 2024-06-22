Local Potential 2025 Draft Prospect Compared to Hall of Fame Broncos Star

The Denver Broncos selection of Bo Nix drew a reaction from Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders is projected to be among the top picks in the 2025 draft.

He hinted at viewing the Broncos as a potential landing spot in the 2024 draft but questioned that with Nix in place. His camp – i.e. his father, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders – suggested they could try to control his landing spot. But the Broncos surely hope Shedeur is right.

That would allow them to target Sanders’ teammate Travis Hunter, a two-way star for the Buffs who has flashed the ability to be a standout at cornerback as well as a dynamic receiver.

Hunter recently drew a notable comparison to legendary Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey.

“As a two-way player, #Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter (6-0, 181) is one of the most unique prospects that I’ve ever evaluated. There aren’t many NFL comps because of that,” ESPN’s Jordan Reid wrote on June 20.

“One that could be used often, Champ Bailey had 7 games where he played 100+ snaps during the 1998 season.”

As a two-way player, #Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter (6-0, 181) is one of the most unique prospects that I’ve ever evaluated. There aren’t many NFL comps because of that. One that could be used often, Champ Bailey had 7 games where he played 100+ snaps during the 1998 season. pic.twitter.com/B1WogVS7Ik — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) June 20, 2024

Bailey’s Hall of Fame career began with the Washington Commanders organization. He was the No. 7 overall pick of the 1999 draft, spending the first five years of his career there.

He earned four straight trips to the Pro Bowl before the Broncos acquired him in a trade for running back Clinton Portis in 2004. Bailey totaled 12 Pro Bowls, three All-Pro selections, and was named to the Hall of Fame’s All-2000s Team.

Travis Hunter Could Solve Longstanding Issue for Broncos

Bailey recorded 52 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, six recoveries, four touchdowns, and three sacks in his career.

The Broncos would be wise to target Hunter if he can live up to a quarter of that production.

The Broncos roster arguably the top corner in the game in Patrick Surtain II. But they have been searching for a proper bookend since he entered the league in 2021. The Broncos have several prospects that will look to fill the void this coming season.

That includes 2022 second-round pick Damarri Mathis, veteran free agent signing Levi Wallace, and perhaps even rookie fifth-rounder Kris Abrams-Draine.

Hunter profiles as a potential high-level corner, though.

Broncos Projected to Pass on Travis Hunter in 2025 Draft

“Is Hunter an NFL wide receiver or cornerback? That question will be asked a lot over the next 12 months, but I personally view him as a corner at the next level,” Reid wrote in his 2025 mock draft from May. “Hunter plays like he has springs in his cleats and has a sixth sense for tracking the ball in the air. He closed last season with three interceptions, showing off great instincts.”

Reid projects Hunter to the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 11 pick. Reid also projects the Broncos to select Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 6 pick of the draft.

Another strong year for Hunter could raise his draft stock and put him in play for Denver.

He could provide the stud corner the Broncos need opposite Surtain. If the two sides remain unable to get a long-term contract solution, Hunter could help soften the blow of potentially losing the two-time Pro Bowler.