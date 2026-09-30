UCF Knights Reveal New Space Game Uniforms vs. Baylor

Tuesday was a big day for the UCF Knights. They revealed their new “Space Game” uniforms, which they’re going to wear against the Baylor Bears on October 30th.

This will be the 10th annual Space Game at UCF, which always comes with a unique uniform honoring the university’s ties to the space program. That continues with a uniform that has a Space U patch over the Roman Numeral 10, or X.

The nods go beyond that. Modified Microgramma is the font on the numbers, calling back to 1960s science fiction. They also note the university’s original name, the Florida Technological University. Furthermore, reflective silver nods to the Project Mercury Spacesuits.

Blue and red accents reference the cuffs on spacesuits worn during the Gemini Missions. Meanwhile, a Canaveral Blue collar references the inner nylon of 1960s-era spacesuits.

On the pants, UCF references the Apollo Missions. Stripes reference rockets from the era on those legs. Again, a red stripe can be found on the UCF helmets. Paired with chrome facemasks, the uniforms again reference the history of Apollo spacesuits.

A History of the UCF Knights and the Space Game

As a university, UCF has a long history tying it to the U.S. Space Program. It was founded in 1963 at Florida Technological University with the specific goal of providing personnel to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Today, 29% of employees at Kennedy Space Center are UCF alumni.

Since the 1990s, there have been 591 NASA projects that UCF faculty and students have worked on. Furthermore, the school brags that it offers 35+ space-related degrees. So, each year UCF celebrates its status as “Space U” with the “Space Game.”

The first UCF Space Game was back in 2017. That was when head coach Scott Frost was in his second season with the program, leading them to an undefeated record. The tradition quickly caught on and so did the popularity of the new uniforms each season.

It hasn’t hurt that UCF is largely dominant in the Space Game. The Knights won the first eight Space Games. That was 2017 through 2024, including a few upsets along the way. However, in Frost’s return in 2025, they did lose their first Space Game to go to 8-1 overall. Frost will look to correct that against Baylor this season.

UCF Started Hot in Big 12 Play

Coming into the season, UCF was widely regarded as an underdog in the Big 12. That didn’t stop them from opening Big 12 play with a win last Saturday, knocking off TCU.

“But I’m going to keep reminding the guys, every game is going to be like that,” Frost said. “We can’t have a letdown, or we won’t be good enough to win. If we play well, we’re going to have a chance. And we played really hard again Saturday, and we’re going to have to do it again this week.”

UCF is going to continue to get tested right away. Their next three games in Big 12 play are all against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll. That’s going to dictate the course of their season. The reward after that run is to return home for the Space Game against Baylor.