UCF HC Scott Frost Shares His Decision on Knights Wearing Guardian Caps

The UCF Knights are back at it, getting prepped at Fall Camp for the 2026 season. There, onlookers noticed an interesting decision that was made by the coaching staff, having UCF players wear guardian caps while in practice.

Guardian caps are a kind of shell that goes over the outside of a helmet, giving a player extra padding from collisions. Their use goes back in the NFL to around 2015, and as of 2022, they’ve become mandated in practice for some position groups.

UCF head coach Scott Frost recently opened up on the decision, explaining it comes down to what the trainers have recommended.

“I’m not an expert on that science,” Scott Frost said. “We have a new head football athletic trainer, Austin Lewis. He’s doing a great job. He’s fit in right away. He’s a believer in it.”

For Frost, that was about enough to wear the guardian caps. After all, he’s admittedly a football guy and not a medical expert. So, he’s going to listen there and hasn’t noticed the players at UCF having any issues with it.

“And I’m easily convinced if it’s a topic I don’t know a lot about. If it helps at all or it helps reduce the severity of any of those things when they happen, then I’m all for it. You’ve got to kind of get used to playing with Major League Baseball giveaway bobbleheads out there and seeing it on tape,” Frost said.

“But it doesn’t seem to bother the guys. And if it helps us from a safety standpoint at all, it’s worth it.”

Guardian Caps Won’t Extend into Games for the UCF Knights

The NFL allows for the use of guardian caps in games, but only 20 to 25 players reportedly used them during games. Similarly, guardian caps are allowed to be worn in college football, even though very few players choose to do so.

There had been some thought that Scott Frost may be having UCF wear them as a team in games. However, he would go on to explain that, for now, they’re just being worn during practice.

“No, I don’t think it’s a game thing. I think our plan is to try to keep them healthy through practice with them and then get them off and let them rip,” Frost said.

There is, obviously, room for that to change in the future. With a major movement to keep the game safer, it wouldn’t be surprising to find new rules calling for their usage moving forward.

Scott Frost Wants UCF to Have a Chip on Its Shoulder

After missing bowls in back-to-back seasons, the focus at practice for UCF has been to get better and focus on the little things that they can control daily. That doesn’t mean that Scott Frost doesn’t want his team to have a chip on its shoulder, though.

“I want a team with a chip on their shoulder that understands that UCF’s not going to get a lot of attention or respect until we earn it,” Frost said. “I don’t want our guys thinking big picture. I want our guys thinking about today’s practice and the first game and the chips will fall where they may.”

After going 5-7 in his first season back with UCF, Frost is looking to get the Knights back to a bowl first and foremost. With that right development, they might even be able to get competitive in a very competitive Big 12.