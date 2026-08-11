UCF Knights Scott Frost, Players Confident in What They Can Accomplish in 2026

There aren’t many experts who have high expectations of the UCF Knights going into the 2026 season. But that’s not an attitude the team can allow itself to have.

UCF head coach Scott Frost knows this. That’s why he wants to make sure his team keeps a chip on its shoulder.

“I want a team with a chip on their shoulder that understands that UCF’s not going to get a lot of attention or respect until we earn it,” Frost said. “I don’t want our guys thinking big picture. I want our guys thinking about today’s practice and the first game and the chips will fall where they may.”

UCF is now going into its fourth season in the Big 12. They’ve only managed to make a bowl game once in the previous three, and have yet to have a winning record in conference play. A season ago, in Frost’s first year back in Orlando, he led the Knights to a 5-7 record overall.

Still, for Frost, this year’s team is very different than last year’s. That’s going to be very important for the Knights as they try to turn their fortunes around.

“I think the team is farther ahead,” Frost said recently. “Everybody understands the mission and how we’re trying to get there. I think we have a lot better overall character on this football team, and I think we have more talent. It’s fun to come into work every day. I was really looking forward to getting started.”

UCF Knights Players Believe They Can Compete in the Big 12

While Scott Frost doesn’t want his players looking at the big picture too much, it’s hard not to for many of UCF’s players. Certainly, edge rusher Sincere Edwards believes this team has that kind of ceiling.

“A Big 12 Championship,” Edwards said. “Everybody is bought in and I really believe that we could go accomplish something new here and something that hasn’t been done in a long time.”

Edwards isn’t alone, though. Defensive lineman Horace Lockett added to that, emphasizing how hungry UCF is to win.

“These are the hungriest guys I ever played with on all three levels,” Lockett said. “Nobody wants to be complacent. Nobody wants to be average.”

You’d be hard-pressed to find a Big 12 preseason poll that has UCF even within the Top 10. In fact, the Big 12 Media Preseason Poll has the Knights all the way down at 14th.

“Preseason awards aren’t won in the postseason. We just got to keep stacking days and becoming the best team we can possibly be,” safety Braeden Marshall said.

UCF QB Alonza Barnett Wonders Why Not the Knights

Quarterback was the major issue for UCF in 2025. Now, Scott Frost is hoping that transfer Alonza Barnett can be the answer for the Knights.

Barnett knows about winning. At James Madison a season ago, he took the Dukes to the College Football Playoff. So, he wants to know why UCF can’t win the Big 12?

“The Big 12 is a really open conference; we’ve seen that. Six different championship teams in the past six years, so why not? Why can’t it be us? We have the talent, the infrastructure and the ability. It’s really in the palms of our hands,” Alonza Barnett said.

UCF opens this season on September 3rd against Bethune-Cookman. Later, on September 26th, they begin Big 12 play at home against a tough TCU team.