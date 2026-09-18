UCF HC Scott Frost Shares Message to Fans Overreacting to Pitt Loss

Here we go again. That’s what a lot of UCF Knights fans are thinking after losing to the Pitt Panthers and losing starting quarterback Alonza Barnett to a hamstring injury.

It’s hard not to have that kind of strong reaction. After all, UCF was just 5-7 during 2025, the first year back coaching UCF for Scott Frost. That was after he inherited a 4-8 team. It’s been a frustrating stretch.

Perhaps more frustrating for UCF fans was that 2025 and the Pitt loss all suffered from the same issues. That is, a struggling offense with an offensive line that doesn’t look ready to compete in the Power Four, mixed with injuries to the quarterback position.

UCF Knights Head Coach Scott Frost Has a Message for Fans

UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost had a chance to connect with fans on Wednesday. That’s when he explained on his weekly coach’s show that fans shouldn’t overreact to the Pitt loss.

“You just can’t let yourself ride the rollercoaster up and down,” Scott Frost said. “The tendency of the world, and particularly our country, is to overreact to everything. I’m a big Rams fan because I spent some time out there, but literally within a week, I saw an article, are the Rams going to go undefeated before the first game? And then I saw an article yesterday, are the Rams even going to make the playoffs? You know, just the hyperbole and overreaction of everything.”

Fans, famously, aren’t patient. That’s not just at UCF, but throughout the country. It’s particularly true when there was a good amount of hope coming into the season, and it felt like very little had changed. Still, it was just one game in a 12-game season. It also wasn’t a Big 12 game.

“Listen, we played a good team on the road in the rain and battled them, and there’s certainly things we need to get better at, but you can’t get discouraged by that. We’ve just got to keep plugging, and I think our kids 100% are bought into that. We’re going to get 10 more chances to prove that we’re a good football team, starting with this one. And this is the only one we’re focused on, and we’ll play this one and then prepare for the next one,” Frost said.

“And all we can keep doing is keep plugging. And if we keep getting better and play as well in some facets as we did the other night, it’ll be a good season.”

UCF Hopes to Bounce Back in Orlando for Week 3

UCF is now 1-1 on the season and is set to return to Orlando for Week 3. There, the Knights are going to finish non-conference play with a game against the Georgia State Panthers.

Coming into that, UCF is a comfortable favorite. DraftKings has the Knights at -17.5 on Saturday. So, even with the quarterback injury, the expectation is that they’ll be fairly comfortable. That also means that UCF and Frost need to quickly correct those mistakes and figure out the quarterback position, because Big 12 play is on the horizon.

UCF opens Big 12 play at home in Week 4. There, the Knights will host the TCU Horned Frogs for their first major test of the season.