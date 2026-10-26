UCF HC Scott Frost Names Starting Quarterback vs. Baylor

The UCF Knights earned one of their biggest wins in program history on Saturday, and certainly their biggest since joining the Big 12, knocking off No. 2 BYU. Now, they’re hoping to build on that success on Saturday when they host Baylor.

However, Scott Frost has had a problem. That’s figuring out the quarterback position this season.

The Knights brought in Alonza Barnett to be the starter, but he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 and hasn’t played since. In his place, another experienced transfer, Keyone Jenkins, has stepped in. There’s been mixed results since then, but after he played phenomenally against BYU, it would be hard to go back to Barnett, even as Barnett’s health is improving.

UCF Knights HC Scott Frost Names Starter vs. Baylor Bears

Scott Frost didn’t seem to want the quarterback question to hang over UCF this week. He announced on Monday that Keyone Jenkins is going to start against Baylor. That’s a mixture of riding the hot hand while also giving Barnett more time to completely recover from his injury.

“Yeah, Keyone’s going to start again,” Scott Frost said. “He’s the hot hand right now. I’m really pleased with Alonza’s progress. I think he probably could play. I don’t know if he’s 100% yet.”

For the season, Jenkins is completing 67.9% of his passes for 1,099 yards and 11 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 76 yards and 4 touchdowns. In that time, UCF is 3-2 with the monster win against BYU.

In the BYU game, Jenkins completed 25 of 41 passes for 293 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also rushed for 35 yards and another touchdown.

“Yeah, I think the reps have really helped Keyone. He played a pretty special game Saturday and made plays when we needed to make them. I thought the first play in overtime was elite, him getting out of there and finding Josh (Derry),” Frost said of Jenkins’ improvement.

“He’s just capitalized on his opportunity, and I think he’s used the reps that he’s gotten in the game to keep playing better and better.”

UCF QB Keyone Jenkins Called Alonza Barnett the Starter

For some, it might seem like UCF has a quarterback battle. It may even seem like Keyone Jenkins took the job from Alonza Barnett entirely while he was out with his injury.

However, that isn’t how Jenkins has been talking about it. In fact, following the BYU game, he went as far as to share that this is still Barnett’s team and starting job.

“It’s really up to the coaches for real. They going to do what they feel is best for the team. It’s really out of my control. I’m going to control what I control. Continue to do what I do,” Jenkins said.

“Keep my head down and work. I’m happy he’ll be back. It’s still his team. Still his starting job. You don’t lose your starting job due to injury. So whenever he is healthy, he’s going to be the starter until the coaches think otherwise.”

Given that Frost wants to ride the hot hand, all of this could change quickly with a bad game from Jenkins. So, keeping momentum in the Baylor game is going to be massive for him as Barnett gets healthier.