UCF OC Steve Cooper on Trying to Fix Knights Offensive Line Ahead of 2026 Season

Overshadowed at times by the issues that the UCF Knights had at the quarterback position, the offensive line was a major issue in 2025. Now, if the Knights want to get back to a bowl game, they know that they need to find a way to get that unit in sync.

Recently, UCF offensive coordinator Steve Cooper looked to address the offensive line. There, he wants to see some continuity take hold.

“The biggest thing is getting in sync as an offense,” Cooper said. “And obviously, it starts up front. What you want to have is a collection of guys that have a lot of continuity with the guy to the left and to the right. So it’s as simple as, when the ones are up, let’s get the ones rolling. Of course, there’s going to be a handful of times where you might need a substitution. A guy has got to run and go get Gatorade, or he’s got to get his hand taped, that kind of thing.”

Finding one set starting lineup was almost an impossibility in 2025 for UCF. It’s one of the reasons why the UCF offense finished 76th in total offense, averaging 378.8 yards per game, and 90th in scoring, averaging 24.3 points per game.

“But it’s as simple as that. You said it. We want to get those guys in sync up front so that we have continuity, in particular, with the one offense. Then it’s a similar thought process with the twos. Today’s a scrimmage day. It’s never harder calling plays than it is in a scrimmage, because you’re really calling three different offenses,” Cooper said.

“You’ve got things that the ones are good at and guys that you want to highlight, whether it’s up front or a skill position. Then the same thing goes for who the twos are. I think the staff did a tremendous job of being in sync today to make sure we got some of those things highlighted, starting up front and then, obviously, some of the other positions in the skill rooms.”

UCF expects to see Preston Cushman start at right tackle in 2026. Around him, it’s a unit heavily built through the Transfer Portal. Left tackle Henry Tabansi and guard Brady Wayburn also look to be key pieces there. After that, there are plenty of questions. Center is chief among those questions that UCF hopes to answer before the season begins.

Offensive Line Was a Massive Issue for the UCF Knights in 2025

There is no doubt that the UCF Knights need to get more consistent play from their offensive line. This comes after that unit struggled with penalties and mental mistakes a season ago.

Some of those issues are excusable to an extent. Shawn Clark, the UCF offensive line coach, passed away unexpectedly in September. It was a massive blow to the entire team but, obviously, the offensive line was hit the hardest.

Now, UCF turns to AJ Blazek as its next offensive line coach. He’s held that role at North Dakota State, Vanderbilt, and Wisconsin, among several other stops.

He has his work cut out for him. The majority of UCF’s penalties in 2025 were committed by the offensive line. That included numerous drive killers, like illegal formation and false start penalties.

UCF HC Scott Frost on the Difference in the 2026 Team

So far in Fall Camp, if there’s one thing that UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost has been projecting, it’s confidence. In particular, that this team is different than a season ago. That’s more comfortable and much further along.

“I think it’s different in a lot of ways,” Frost said recently. “I’m more comfortable. I think the whole staff is more comfortable.”

Coaches will very rarely be outwardly critical of their team. So everything should be taken with a grain of salt, but it has to make UCF fans excited that this team looks better than it did a season ago.

“I think the team is farther ahead,” Frost added. “Everybody understands the mission and how we’re trying to get there. I think we have a lot better overall character on this football team, and I think we have more talent. It’s fun to come into work every day. I was really looking forward to getting started.”