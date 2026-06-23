Bill Belichick Gets Surprising Ranking Ahead of Year 2 at North Carolina

To say that Bill Belichick’s first season at North Carolina was a disappointment would be an understatement. It was surprising that the former Super Bowl champion coach of the New England Patriots returned to the sidelines in college.

Things went downward from the first game on Labor Day night at home against TCU until a season-ending loss, 42-19, at North Carolina State. In between, there was drama and even some question as to whether or not Belichick was going to finish out the season in Chapel Hill.

He did, and he’s back in 2026, looking to turn things around. There have been changes this offseason to the roster and coaching staff, which Belichick hopes are for the better. Steve Lassan of Athlon Sports ranked the 138 teams for 2026, and his ranking for UNC was not surprising.

Bill Belichick Gets Surprising Ranking Ahead of 2026 North Carolina Season

When Belichick was hired in Chapel Hill, nobody expected a 4-8 season. However, that’s what happened, and it created change at the end of the season with roster and staff. Lassan believes two on offense could create a spark. Out of the 138 teams he ranked, UNC was 56th, which is somewhat surprising.

“New play-caller Bobby Petrino should spark an offense that averaged only 18.4 points in ACC play. Also helping optimism of an improved attack is Wisconsin transfer quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., who provides a veteran option under center,” Lassan wrote.

When it was announced that Petrino was going to UNC with Belichick, it caught some by surprise. The Tar Heels’ offense last season was not good. It has really nowhere to go but up. Gone is quarterback Gio Lopez, who transferred to Wake Forest. Freshman Bryace Baker also left, joining James Franklin at Virginia Tech.

Edwards, Jr., was just 7-for-16 for Wisconsin last season for 113 yards after a breakout 2024 campaign at Maryland. He completed 65% of his passes in 2024 for the Terrapins and threw 15 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He was sacked 17 times.

On the defensive side, UNC was not as bad as the numbers say they were, as they allowed 24.5 points a game. If they can continue to hold down opponents, then Lassan believes a bowl game might be in their future in 2026.

“If coach Bill Belichick can keep the defense performing at a high level (24.5 points a game allowed in ‘25), an improved offense will help the Tar Heels push for a bowl trip,” added Lassan.

North Carolina Faces Pivotal Year 2 Under Bill Belichick

If the Tar Heels are going to make a bowl game, it’s not going to be easy. They have non-conference games against TCU, Notre Dame, East Tennessee State University, and UConn. Aside from ETSU, those are not easy contests.

As for their ACC games, they travel to Clemson, Pittsburgh, Duke, and Virginia, while Syracuse, Miami, Louisville, and NC State visit Chapel Hill. Finding six wins among all of those games is not going to be easy.

If North Carolina has another 4-8 season or even a 5-7 season, then there could be some tough decisions in Chapel Hill. After a full offseason at UNC and some changes, you have to think that six wins are in the cards for Belichick and the Tar Heels.