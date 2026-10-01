USC’s Strong Link to Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer Looms Over Lincoln Riley’s Future

The USC Trojans are nowhere near making a coaching change yet, but the Lincoln Riley conversation isn’t going away.

USC’s 41-27 loss to Oregon dropped Riley to 5-15 against ranked opponents during his tenure, and with a buyout believed to be around $70 million, moving on would be expensive. That doesn’t necessarily mean impossible.

If USC reaches that point, one name already makes more sense than most.

The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel believes athletic director Jen Cohen would likely make her first call to Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer, whom she previously hired at Washington.

Lincoln Riley Buyout Wouldn’t Necessarily Stop USC

Mandel started with the biggest obstacle standing between USC and any hypothetical coaching search: Riley’s massive buyout.

“First of all — there’s always money in the banana stand. USC would greatly prefer not to pay someone $72 million to go away, but if come November it’s apparent things are only getting worse, they’ll find $72 million.”

That aligns with the broader uncertainty surrounding Riley after USC’s latest loss. CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that industry sources believe the Trojans could still part ways with Riley depending on how the rest of the season unfolds, despite a buyout believed to be roughly $70 million.

No decision has been made, and Riley still has time to change the direction of USC’s season. But the schedule won’t make that easy.

The Trojans still have ranked opponents ahead, and another disappointing finish would only intensify questions around a tenure that has repeatedly fallen short in marquee games.

If USC does make a change, Cohen’s history immediately becomes important.

Kalen DeBoer Connection Makes Him Obvious USC Candidate

Cohen hired DeBoer at Washington in November 2021 after firing Jimmy Lake. DeBoer went 25-3 over two seasons with the Huskies, winning the Pac-12 in 2023 and leading Washington to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game before leaving for Alabama.

Overall, DeBoer is 128-20 across both the NAIA and FBS levels as a head coach.

Mandel sees that existing relationship as the reason DeBoer would naturally be at the top of USC’s list.

“It’s long been assumed that athletic director Jen Cohen, who hired Kalen DeBoer at Washington before leaving in 2023, would place her first call to the now-Alabama coach. I’d posit that he has a better job where he is, but USC isn’t nearly the fishbowl it is at Alabama. But we don’t yet know what the Crimson Tide will look like come late November. That’s a harder job to leave if Keelon Russell and company are gearing up for a potential national title run.”

The Cohen connection isn’t speculation pulled from nowhere. Washington officially announced DeBoer’s hiring under Cohen in 2021, and USC’s own biography for Cohen still highlights DeBoer among her notable hires.

The harder question is whether DeBoer would have any reason to leave Alabama.

“I’d posit that he has a better job where he is, but USC isn’t nearly the fishbowl it is at Alabama,” Mandel wrote. “But we don’t yet know what the Crimson Tide will look like come late November. That’s a harder job to leave if Keelon Russell and company are gearing up for a potential national title run.”

A lot can change between September and late November. Riley could steady USC, DeBoer could have Alabama chasing a national championship, or both.

But if USC’s season continues slipping and the Trojans decide $72 million isn’t enough to keep them from making a change, Cohen already has a very familiar number she could call.