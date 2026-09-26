Wake Forest Coach Makes Massive Claim About WR Who Was Benched a Year Ago

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have a receiver their head coach believes the rest of college football is overlooking. Carlos Hernandez caught nine passes for 194 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s 30-27 upset of No. 16 Louisville, a performance that prompted Jake Dickert to make a sweeping statement about his star. The timing of that endorsement was no accident.

While Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith dominated national headlines with his four-touchdown afternoon, Hernandez was producing his own memorable outing against a ranked opponent. His 77-yard touchdown catch helped Wake Forest keep pace with Louisville, but Dickert’s postgame praise was about more than one explosive play. It was about how far Hernandez has come since last season.

“He needs to start being talked about as one of the best wide receivers in the country,” Dickert said via the ACC Network. “A year ago, we benched Carlos, right? And to see the kid pull through in practice and believe in himself? Gutsy performance by our offense.”

Wake Forest’s Carlos Hernandez Earns His Coach’s Biggest Praise

That history makes Hernandez’s breakout especially meaningful for Wake Forest. Dickert watched a player who lost his starting role respond through practice, regain confidence and deliver when his team needed him against Louisville. His message to the college football world was straightforward: Hernandez deserves to be discussed alongside more celebrated receivers. Dickert knows how difficult Hernandez’s climb back into the lineup has been.

The victory carried an emotional weight beyond the stat sheet. Dickert said his wife’s father had died and that he could not be with his wife that day, a painful reminder of the sacrifices coaching can demand. He also took pride in beating a Louisville program he described as having roughly three times Wake Forest’s resources.

Those circumstances gave Saturday’s result added significance, but Hernandez’s performance supplied the clearest football argument for Dickert’s claim. Nine catches and nearly 200 yards against a ranked opponent demand attention, particularly from a player whose path to this moment included being benched.

Hernandez did not need a famous name or a bigger program to deliver. On an afternoon filled with remarkable receiving performances nationwide, his contribution was central to a dramatic result few outside Winston-Salem expected.

Smith’s record-setting day deserves its headlines, and the two receivers do not need to be measured against each other. Hernandez’s story stands on its own: a year after losing his spot, he helped Wake Forest pull off a major road upset. Now his coach wants the country to finally notice.