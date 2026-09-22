Jon Gruden Calls WVU’s Michael Hawkins Jr. a ‘Dual-Threat Beast’ After Historic Upset

The West Virginia Mountaineers have found themselves in a considerably different position than they were a year ago, and former NFL head coach turned Barstool Sports GOAT, Jon Gruden, is taking notice.

Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. has helped transform WVU into an unbeaten team through three games, with his latest performance earning him recognition from one of football’s most recognizable coaching personalities.

Following West Virginia’s 38-27 upset of No. 25 Virginia, Gruden included Hawkins among five additional quarterbacks deserving of his weekly helmet stickers. The recognition puts another national spotlight on a player who has quickly become one of college football’s most intriguing early-season stories.

“Here are 5 more quarterbacks that deserved a helmet sticker after their performances this week!” Gruden wrote. WVU’s Michael Hawkins

Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss

Kentucky’s Kenny Minchey

Florida’s Aaron Philo

Heidelberg’s Lance Rickle “Way to go guys!!”

Jon Gruden Delivers Major Praise for WVU’s Michael Hawkins Jr.

Gruden went considerably further when breaking down Hawkins’ performance. The former Super Bowl-winning coach highlighted his ability to attack defenses through the air and on the ground, along with the circumstances surrounding his arrival in Morgantown.

“We’re starting at West Virginia with Michael Hawkins,” Gruden said. “Here’s a redshirt sophomore who transfers to West Virginia from Oklahoma. You know West Virginia only won four games last year, and head coach Rich Rodriguez goes with Hawkins to help revive the football program at West Virginia, and Hawkins looks like a dual-threat beast.

Those numbers explain why Hawkins is receiving attention beyond Morgantown. The Oklahoma transfer completed 10 of 17 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns while adding 123 rushing yards and three scores on 18 carries. He accounted for every West Virginia touchdown against Virginia, helping the Mountaineers overcome two early deficits at the neutral-site Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte.

“He wears No. 3, and against No. 25-ranked Virginia, he accumulates five touchdowns. He throws for 190 and two touchdowns, and he runs for 123 yards and three more. One of them, he looked like a, I don’t know what, jumping over two Virginia Cavaliers. Five touchdowns, and West Virginia is 3-0 for the first time since 2018. Michael Hawkins, he’s poised, he’s fearless and he’s clutch. And the Mountaineers are fun to watch.”

Michael Hawkins Jr. Has Entered Rare Territory at WVU

The historical significance of Hawkins’ performance makes Gruden’s praise even more meaningful. Hawkins became the first West Virginia quarterback since Pat White in 2008 to record at least three rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns in the same game. He also became the first Big 12 quarterback since 2019 to account for five touchdowns against a ranked opponent.

Hawkins has already been named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week. The recognition is an important early step for a program coming off a four-win season, particularly with Rodriguez attempting to restore the Mountaineers’ winning tradition.

Three games are not enough to establish where Hawkins belongs among the nation’s quarterbacks over an entire season. However, he has answered the challenges presented to him so far, including an upset of a ranked opponent in which West Virginia needed virtually everything he could provide.

Hearing Gruden describe Hawkins as poised, fearless and clutch should only add to the excitement surrounding this team. The next opportunity comes Saturday against Oklahoma State in Morgantown, where Hawkins can give the Mountaineers another reason to believe their early success is the beginning of something bigger. If Hawkins delivers another masterclass, the hype will reach a fever pitch.