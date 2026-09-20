Pat McAfee Makes Massive WVU Declaration After Michael Hawkins Jr. Breakout

Pat McAfee has never been shy about his love for West Virginia football. After Michael Hawkins Jr.’s latest performance, the former Mountaineers standout had no interest in hiding his excitement.

Getty MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 05: Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. #3 of the West Virginia Mountaineers runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Milan Puskar Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Josh Lavallee/Getty Images)

West Virginia improved to 3-0 with a 38-27 win over No. 25 Virginia on Saturday night, giving the Mountaineers their first 3-0 start since 2018. Hawkins was at the center of nearly everything, accounting for all five WVU touchdowns while producing 313 total yards. The performance was enough for McAfee to make a declaration that should get the attention of every Mountaineer fan.

“UHHHHHHH YEAHHHH WVU’S BACK BACK,” McAfee said. “Michael Hawkins Jr. is THE MAN.”

Pat McAfee Has Plenty of Reason to Be Excited About WVU

The enthusiasm makes a little more sense when looking at what Hawkins actually did against Virginia. The Oklahoma transfer completed 10 of 17 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns while adding a career-high 123 rushing yards and three more scores on 18 carries. He did not throw an interception or lose a fumble, helping WVU turn early deficits of 7-0 and 14-7 into a double-digit win over a ranked opponent.

That was not a one-game flash, either. Hawkins has now rushed for more than 100 yards in two of West Virginia’s first three games and has accounted for 11 total touchdowns through the Mountaineers’ unbeaten start. He has also yet to throw an interception this season, giving Rich Rodriguez a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who has protected the football while consistently creating explosive plays.

Getty MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 05: Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. #3 of the West Virginia Mountaineers fumbles the ball during the second quarter of a game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Milan Puskar Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Josh Lavallee/Getty Images)

For McAfee, this one carries a little more weight than a normal national-media reaction. He played kicker and punter for West Virginia from 2005-08, became the program’s career scoring leader and was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2025. His connection to the Mountaineers has remained a major part of his public identity long after his playing career ended.

Michael Hawkins Jr. Has Given WVU Fans a Reason to Believe

Nobody needs to plan a parade after three games. West Virginia still has an entire season to navigate, and September optimism can disappear quickly in college football. Still, this does not feel like empty hype after Saturday night.

WVU just beat a ranked opponent by 11 points. Hawkins accounted for five touchdowns, the Mountaineers are undefeated and one of the most recognizable West Virginia football personalities in the country is already screaming that the program is “back back.” Mountaineer fans have spent plenty of Saturdays waiting for something worth getting loud about. Hawkins just gave them one. McAfee simply said it louder than everybody else.