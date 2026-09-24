Kirk Herbstreit Keeps WVU’s College GameDay Dream Alive as Pat McAfee Eyes Morgantown

The West Virginia Mountaineers have given college football fans plenty to talk about, and now two of ESPN’s biggest personalities are keeping the excitement surrounding Morgantown alive.

Kirk Herbstreit joined The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday and offered another encouraging message about the possibility of bringing College GameDay to West Virginia. For a program enjoying its first 3-0 start since 2018, the conversation is becoming increasingly interesting.

Herbstreit’s comments came after McAfee previously expressed his desire to visit Morgantown following WVU’s impressive victory over No. 25 Virginia. With Rich Rodriguez’s team preparing to welcome Oklahoma State on Saturday night, both personalities made it clear that West Virginia remains a destination they would love to visit. However, Herbstreit also emphasized that the Mountaineers need to keep winning.

Kirk Herbstreit Sends Encouraging College GameDay Message to WVU

“Gotta keep rolling, man. We would love to get in there, man,” Herbstreit said Thursday while discussing the possibility of bringing College GameDay to Morgantown.

Those words should sound particularly encouraging to Mountaineers fans who have been waiting for another opportunity to showcase their program on national television. Herbstreit has experienced virtually every major college football environment during his broadcasting career, making his interest in returning to Morgantown noteworthy. He could not have been clearer. He misses Morgantown.

McAfee, meanwhile, took the conversation a step further. The former WVU kicker and punter believes a return to his alma mater could produce an unforgettable atmosphere for ESPN’s popular pregame show.

“I like where we’re at,” McAfee said. “I like where we’re cooking, and hopefully GameDay will inevitably end up in Morgantown this year for the best scene that College GameDay has ever had.”

Pat McAfee Has Another Reason to Believe in Morgantown

The excitement surrounding WVU is understandable after quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. accounted for all five Mountaineers touchdowns against Virginia. The Oklahoma transfer threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns while adding 123 rushing yards and three scores. His performance helped Rodriguez secure a ranked victory that immediately changed the conversation surrounding West Virginia’s season.

Now, the Mountaineers have another opportunity to strengthen their case when Oklahoma State visits Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday. The 7 p.m. ET matchup will feature WVU’s annual Gold Rush, with fans encouraged to wear gold for the Big 12 home opener.

A College GameDay appearance remains a possibility rather than a confirmed destination. ESPN has not announced a future Morgantown visit, and both Herbstreit and McAfee understand that West Virginia must continue delivering results.

Still, something has clearly changed around this program. What began as McAfee expressing his excitement about an impressive victory has developed into an ongoing conversation involving one of college football’s most recognizable broadcasters.

For Mountaineers fans, the next step is straightforward. Give Herbstreit and McAfee another reason to keep talking about Morgantown.

And if College GameDay eventually arrives, McAfee might finally get the atmosphere he has been dreaming about. It all starts on Saturday night against the Cowboys. A win and the dream stays alive. A loss, and it’s going to be tricky.