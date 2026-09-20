WVU Fans Are Going to Hate What AP Voters Did After Virginia Win

West Virginia finally gave AP voters the type of win that is supposed to demand attention. Apparently, it still was not enough.

The Mountaineers improved to 3-0 Saturday night with a 38-27 victory over No. 25 Virginia, handing a ranked Cavaliers team its first loss while winning by double digits. WVU is now undefeated for the first time through three games since 2018 and has a ranked victory sitting on its résumé. When the new AP Top 25 arrived Sunday, however, West Virginia was still nowhere to be found.

WVU received 93 votes, placing the Mountaineers behind Washington with 107 and Kentucky with 98 among teams outside the rankings.

CFB Kings Questions Whether AP Voters Even Noticed WVU

The decision quickly generated frustration among West Virginia fans, and college football account CFB Kings raised an even more interesting possibility: Did some voters simply miss what happened in Charlotte?

“I genuinely think a lot of AP voters have no idea West Virginia is 3-0 and beat a ranked team by double digits last night,” CFB Kings wrote. “LSU-Ole Miss was such a big distraction that they probably had no clue what was going on elsewhere at the same time. A 3-0 West Virginia team with a ranked win is behind teams like 2-1 Oregon, 2-1 Texas A&M and Washington, which nearly lost to Utah State.”

That argument is impossible to prove, but the comparison is certainly going to catch the attention of Mountaineer fans. Oregon remained ranked at No. 20 despite already suffering a loss, while Texas A&M landed at No. 23 after dropping a home game to unranked Kentucky. Washington is also 3-0, but the Huskies remain ahead of WVU in the receiving-votes category despite escaping Utah State 16-14 earlier this season.

WVU Has Done Everything Asked of It So Far

West Virginia cannot control an AP ballot. It can only continue giving voters fewer reasons to leave the Mountaineers off of one.

Michael Hawkins Jr. accounted for all five WVU touchdowns against Virginia, producing 313 total yards as the Mountaineers overcame multiple early deficits. Rich Rodriguez’s team did not sneak past a ranked opponent with a last-second field goal, either. West Virginia won by 11 points and left Charlotte with its most convincing proof of optimism for the young season.

There is plenty of football left, and rankings in September eventually have a way of sorting themselves out. WVU also has an opportunity to make the entire discussion irrelevant by continuing to win. Still, Mountaineer fans have every right to look at Sunday’s poll and scratch their heads.

Go 3-0. Beat a ranked opponent by double digits. Remain unranked while multiple two-win teams sit comfortably inside the Top 25. College football rankings always create arguments. West Virginia just received a pretty good reason to start one. However, it is safe to assume most fans are less concerned with rankings and more focused on the joy of watching WVU create positive memories once again. Whether this run is a flash in the pan or the real deal will sort itself out as the 2026 season continues.