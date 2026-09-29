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Rich Rodriguez Loses Patience After WVU’s 609-Yard Nightmare, and Fans Want Answers

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West Virginia Spring Game
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MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA - APRIL 5: Head coach Rich Rodriguez of the West Virginia Mountaineers looks on during the West Virginia Spring game at Milan Puskar Stadium on April 5, 2025 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images for ONIT)

The West Virginia Mountaineers squandered an opportunity to begin the season 4-0, surrendering 609 yards in a 41-24 home loss to Oklahoma State. Now, less than 48 hours after that defensive disaster, head coach Rich Rodriguez is apparently growing tired of answering questions about it. That is unlikely to sit well with a fan base still searching for answers of its own.

According to Spencer Ripchik, who covers West Virginia athletics for The Dominion Post, Rodriguez expressed frustration while discussing the Oklahoma State game.

“I’m tolerating questions right now, but hey, I won’t tolerate for more than another minute. You know what I’m saying? We’re about to give you a sh**** answer,” Rodriguez said.

Rich Rodriguez’s Frustration Comes at a Difficult Time for WVU

There is nothing wrong with Rodriguez being angry about Saturday’s performance. In fact, Mountaineer fans have every reason to expect their head coach to be furious after watching Oklahoma State dismantle his defense in Morgantown. However, growing impatient with questions about a game that exposed such significant problems sends the wrong message when accountability is exactly what fans want to see.

Oregon v Oklahoma State
GettySTILLWATER, OKLAHOMA – SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Drew Mestemaker #17 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys throws a pass before a game against the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium on September 12, 2026 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker completed 20 of 27 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Caleb Hawkins added 180 rushing yards, while receiver Wyatt Young torched West Virginia’s secondary for 192 receiving yards. The Cowboys averaged nine yards per play and scored 20 unanswered points to close the game.

Those numbers demand explanations, especially considering West Virginia led 24-21 late in the third quarter. The Mountaineers had an opportunity to protect their home field and establish momentum entering Big 12 play.

Instead, they suffered their first loss of the season against a program that entered Saturday riding an 18-game conference losing streak. Though in the modern era of college football. That stat is very misleading considering that wasn’t the same Oklahoma State team that had the losing streak.

WVU Fans Deserve Answers After Another Missed Opportunity

Rodriguez deserves credit for accepting responsibility immediately after the loss and acknowledging that his defensive plan failed. Nevertheless, the responsibility does not end when the postgame press conference concludes. Fans want to know what changes are coming, how the defense will improve and why Oklahoma State repeatedly found enormous openings throughout Saturday’s game.

Coastal Carolina v West Virginia
GettyMORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 05: Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. #3 of the West Virginia Mountaineers runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Milan Puskar Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Josh Lavallee/Getty Images)

West Virginia supporters have endured enough disappointing performances to recognize when an opportunity has been wasted. Nobody expects Rodriguez to enjoy discussing an embarrassing defeat, but difficult questions come with the responsibility of leading the Mountaineers. Getting tired of talking about Oklahoma State is understandable; expecting everyone else to move on before the problems are fixed is another matter.

The Mountaineers now face a road trip to Iowa State, where Rodriguez will have an opportunity to provide the answers that matter most on the football field.

Anthony G Halkias II Anthony G. Halkias II is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy Sports. He also serves as the Lead Writer for SteelerNation.com and has covered college football and basketball for Sports Illustrated. More about Anthony G Halkias II

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Rich Rodriguez Loses Patience After WVU’s 609-Yard Nightmare, and Fans Want Answers

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