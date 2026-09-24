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Rich Rodriguez Wants Recruits to Discover What WVU Fans Know by Heart

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Coastal Carolina v West Virginia
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MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 05: West Virginia Mountaineer players celebrate with fans after a game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Milan Puskar Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Josh Lavallee/Getty Images)

The West Virginia Mountaineers have given their fans plenty to celebrate through the first three weeks of the season, but Rich Rodriguez believes there is something special about Morgantown that no scoreboard can fully explain.

With Oklahoma State coming to town Saturday night, the WVU coach is preparing to showcase one of college football’s most passionate environments to a significant group of prospective recruits. His latest comments should resonate with anyone who has experienced a Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.

2026 West Virginia Spring Football Showcase
GettyMORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA – APRIL 18: Rich Rodriguez Head Coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers leads his team onto the field before the Blue and Gold game at Milan Puskar Stadium on April 18, 2026 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Brien Aho/Getty Images)

According to Spencer Ripchik of The Dominion Post, Rodriguez expects approximately 35 to 40 high school recruits to attend West Virginia’s Big 12 home opener. The Mountaineers are coming off a 38-27 victory over No. 25 Virginia, improving to 3-0 for the first time since 2018. Now, Rodriguez has an opportunity to introduce prospective players to the atmosphere surrounding a program that suddenly has plenty of momentum. The timing couldn’t be better.

Rich Rodriguez Makes Proud Declaration About Playing at WVU

Rodriguez has experienced college football from several different perspectives throughout his coaching career. He has worked at programs including Michigan, Arizona and Ole Miss, giving him firsthand knowledge of environments across the country. Nevertheless, his latest comments made it clear where he believes Morgantown belongs in that conversation.

“This is one of the greatest places to play in college football in America. It really is,” Rodriguez said.

The statement carries additional meaning coming from someone who previously played at West Virginia and is now leading the program for a second time. Rodriguez emphasized the importance of football throughout the state, the involvement of Mountaineers fans and the atmosphere surrounding the program. For the thousands of supporters who spend their Saturdays in Morgantown, those characteristics are hardly a surprise.

There is something distinctive about an entire state rallying around its flagship football program. The Mountaineer Mantrip, the Pride of West Virginia marching band and the familiar sound of “Country Roads” following a home victory have become traditions that connect generations of supporters. Rodriguez wants prospective players to understand that joining WVU means becoming part of something bigger than an individual football career.

Anthony G Halkias II Anthony G. Halkias II is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy Sports. He also serves as the Lead Writer for SteelerNation.com and has covered college football and basketball for Sports Illustrated. More about Anthony G Halkias II

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Rich Rodriguez Wants Recruits to Discover What WVU Fans Know by Heart

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