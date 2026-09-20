WVU QB Michael Hawkins Jr. Just Did Something No Mountaineer Has Since Pat White

West Virginia spent the beginning of September celebrating Pat White. Just two weeks later, Michael Hawkins Jr. gave Mountaineers fans another reason to bring up one of the greatest quarterbacks in program history.

Hawkins accounted for all five West Virginia touchdowns in Saturday’s 38-27 upset of No. 25 Virginia, throwing for two scores and running for three more. That made Hawkins the first WVU quarterback to record at least three rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns in the same game since White accomplished the feat against Louisville in 2008. Considering White’s No. 5 was honored and retired earlier this month, the timing could hardly have been better.

Michael Hawkins Jr. Reaches Rare Pat White Territory

White’s 2008 performance against Louisville remains one of the most memorable statistical nights of his West Virginia career. He completed 6 of 11 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 21 times for 200 yards and three more scores in a 35-21 victory. White also became the NCAA’s career rushing leader among quarterbacks during that game.

Hawkins did not copy the box score exactly, but the five-touchdown combination was the same. The Oklahoma transfer completed 10 of 17 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns against Virginia while adding 123 rushing yards and three scores on 18 carries. He finished with 313 total yards and accounted for every touchdown West Virginia scored.

That performance came with WVU facing a ranked opponent and needing Hawkins repeatedly throughout the night. Virginia grabbed leads of 7-0 and 14-7, but West Virginia never allowed the game to get away. Hawkins helped the Mountaineers respond each time before WVU eventually took control in the second half.

WVU Has Plenty to Be Excited About With Hawkins

Nobody needs to turn one September performance into a direct comparison between Hawkins and White’s entire West Virginia career. White became a Mountaineer legend over four seasons, won four bowl games as a starter and left Morgantown with records that helped redefine what a dual-threat quarterback could look like.

That is exactly why Saturday’s accomplishment is worth appreciating without going overboard. Hawkins did something a West Virginia quarterback had not done since White, and he did it while helping WVU improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2018. The Mountaineers also picked up a ranked win while producing 437 yards of offense and 247 yards on the ground.

There is a long way to go before anyone knows what Hawkins’ West Virginia story ultimately becomes. Three games do not make a legend, and there is only one Pat White. Still, Mountaineers fans can enjoy the symmetry.

WVU spent the beginning of this season putting No. 5 where it belongs forever. Two weeks later, its new quarterback produced a performance the program had not seen since the man who made that number legendary. Sometimes history does not repeat itself exactly. However, it’s prudent to pay attention when the stars start to align.