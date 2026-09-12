Why is the Oregon-Oklahoma State Game Delayed Today? When Will It Start?

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State was scheduled to kick off in Stillwater at 12 p.m. EST on ESPN, but weather delayed the game.

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State is Delayed

ESPN’s sideline reporter Taylor McGregor, covering Oregon vs. Oklahoma State, provided an update around 12:05 p.m. EST but still didn’t know when the game would kick off.

The Oregon football page posted on social media at 12:08 p.m. EST that the game would now be no earlier than 10:30 a.m. PST, which means 1:30 p.m. EST.

College football teams aren’t allowed to be on the field if there is a lightning strike within an eight-mile radius of the stadium. And they can’t return to the field until 30 minutes after the last lightning strike occurs.

When will the Game Start?

ESPN reported at 12:37 p.m. EST that the game is set to kick off at 1:30 p.m. EST. Players have started returning to the field to warm up, and the bad weather seems to be clearing in the area.

Oklahoma State is Looking to Bounce Back

The Ducks roll into Stillwater as the No. 6 ranked team in the AP Top 25 after almost losing last week to Boise State at Autzen Stadium. However, the Broncos are expected to be one of the best Group of Six teams this college football season and could even make the College Football Playoffs. So, it’s not a huge deal that Oregon almost lost. The Ducks pulled off the 34-27 win, but you can’t say the same about Oklahoma State last week.

Oklahoma State started its new era in football after firing head coach Mike Gundy, who had been with the team for 21 seasons. The Cowboys hired former North Texas head coach Eric Morris to take over. In their first game under Morris, Oklahoma State lost to Tulsa 24-10 in Week 1.

It’s not easy to take over a program in its first season and turn everything around in Year One, and Morris is finding that out.

Many people look at what Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti did in his first season with the Hoosiers: going to the playoffs, then going undefeated in his second season and winning the national championship. But that is not normal, and it usually takes a handful of years to take a program from the bottom to the top.

Morris faces a tough game against the Ducks, but the Cowboys play Murray State next week. This could be Oklahoma State’s first win under Norris’s leadership if he doesn’t beat Oregon.