College Football 12-Team Playoff Predictions After Week 1 of Regular Season

The first week of the college football season has ended, and it’s time to start considering which teams could make it to this season’s 12-team College Football Playoff.

This 12-team prediction reflects what the field will look like when the playoff is announced in early December, not just Week 1 results.

1. Notre Dame [1-0]

Week 1 result: 41-13 win vs. Wisconsin

Notre Dame arrived at Lambeau Field to face the Badgers on Sunday night. It started slowly, going into halftime with a narrow 13-10 lead. However, the Fighting Irish figured things out in the second half, scoring 28 points while holding Wisconsin to just three.

The Fighting Irish have one of the best teams in the country and a favorable schedule. There is a good chance Notre Dame will run the table this season and earn the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoffs.

2. Georgia [1-0]

Week 1 result: 63-3 win vs. Tennessee State

Georgia didn’t start its season with a tough test, but as an SEC team, it will face a handful along the way. But the Bulldogs did get a favorable SEC slate.

The Bulldogs currently have four ranked SEC teams on their schedule. They will host Oklahoma and Missouri and travel to Alabama and Ole Miss.

Georgia could go about 11-1 in the regular season and find a way to the SEC title game. Until someone knocks Georgia off in the SEC Championship game, you have to roll with them.

3. Oregon [1-0]

Week 1 result: 34-27 win vs. Boise State

Oregon entered the season with what could be the best roster in the country, but it faced a bit of a scare at the start of what may be its best season in school history. Boise State is a strong football team and could be the Group of Six team to make the College Football Playoffs this season, so Oregon’s near loss to them shouldn’t discourage anyone.

The Ducks struggled in their first two games of the 2024 season, pulling away from Idaho late in Week 1 and defeating Boise State by just three points at home in Week 2. Despite these challenges, the Ducks finished the season 13-0 and won the Big Ten title. So don’t count Oregon out quite yet.

4. Miami [1-0]

Week 1 result: 46-6 win vs. Stanford

Miami is coming off a loss in the national championship game against Indiana, but the Hurricanes look like they could be the team to beat this season. They welcomed Duke transfer quarterback Darian Mensah this offseason, and he impressed in Week 1, throwing for 407 yards and five touchdowns. Miami also boasts one of the best receivers in the sport, Malachi Toney, who had an incredible night with 12 receptions for 234 yards and three scores.

However, one challenge Miami faces in securing a top-three playoff spot is its upcoming trip to Notre Dame, combined with a schedule that isn’t particularly difficult. If the Hurricanes lose to the Irish and don’t achieve any major wins, they risk being relegated to the last playoff bye.

5. Texas Tech [1-0]

Week 1 result: 33-10 win vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats

Texas Tech won the Big 12 last season and shouldn’t skip a beat this season, even after losing transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby due to gambling violations.

The Red Raiders will be the team to beat this season in the Big 12, and until someone shows that they can completely knock them off, they will be the pick to win the conference.

6. Texas [1-0]

Week 1 result: 59-7 win vs. Texas State

Many people predicted that Texas would win the national championship last season, but it failed to reach the playoffs, losing three games to Ohio State, Florida and Georgia. However, the Longhorns can start looking for revenge in Week 2 when they welcome the Buckeyes to Austin.

Texas also does not have the easiest SEC schedule, having to travel to Tennessee, LSU, and Texas A&M, while hosting Ole Miss and facing Oklahoma at a neutral site. Texas could drop a few of those games and potentially miss the SEC title game.

7. Indiana [1-0]

Week 1 result: 52-16 win vs. North Texas

The Hoosiers are coming off a national championship win, with their Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, heading to the NFL as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft. But Indiana has brought in TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover this offseason, and it looks like the Hoosiers will continue to perform well this season.

Indiana doesn’t play anyone difficult outside of the Big Ten this season, and its biggest game is at home against Ohio State. The Hoosiers look like a team that could go 11-1 this season.

8. LSU [1-0]

Week 1 result: 51-10 win vs. Clemson

The Lane Kiffin era got off to a great start on Saturday night when LSU welcomed Clemson and dominated them on the field. It would be easy to rank the Tigers as the No. 1 team in the country, but we all have to remember that Clemson hasn’t been a strong football program in a few years.

LSU fans should be excited about the direction the program is heading. While the Tigers will likely face a few challenges in conference play, they still have a good chance of hosting a home playoff game this winter.

9. Ohio State [1-0]

Week 1 result: 56-3 win vs. Ball State

It might seem unbelievable to place Ohio State at No. 9, but the Buckeyes face a challenging schedule. Ohio State will travel to Texas in Week 2, which may not even be its toughest road test. The Buckeyes still have to travel to Iowa, Indiana, and USC, while also hosting Oregon and Michigan. The Buckeyes could lose two or three games this season.

10. Oklahoma [1-0]

Week 1 result: 51-0 win vs. UTEP

The Sooners are looking to get back to the playoffs after last season’s collapse to Alabama in the first round, and they can start that run with a win over Michigan in Week 2.

Oklahoma has a challenging SEC schedule, including a neutral-site game against Texas and a matchup at Georgia. However, the Sooners do get to host Ole Miss and Texas A&M. If the Sooners can somehow find a way to win 10 games and avoid getting tripped up elsewhere, the playoffs could be calling.

11. BYU [1-0]

Week 1 result: 63-7 win vs. Utah Tech

BYU was one of the first teams left out in last season’s playoffs, but this could be the year the Cougars make it in. They won’t face Texas Tech, but they will play Notre Dame at home in a non-conference game in October. If BYU can keep that game competitive, win every Big 12 game, and perform well in the conference title game, it could make the playoffs.

12. Boise State [1-0]

Boise State almost achieved an upset win against Oregon on Saturday, and this situation is worth noting. Until another Group of Six team demonstrates that they are better than Boise State, there is no reason to leave the Broncos off this list.