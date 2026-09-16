Mike Hawkins Jr. Makes Head-Turning Admission Before WVU-Virginia

West Virginia quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. has already given opponents plenty to worry about through his first two games with the Mountaineers. The Oklahoma transfer has proven capable of beating defenses with his arm or legs while helping WVU reach 2-0 for the first time since 2018. Hawkins now believes opponents have only seen part of what the Mountaineers can do.

“I don’t think they’ve seen everything yet,” Hawkins said after West Virginia’s 52-7 win over UT Martin. “It’s kind of early in the season, but whatever our head coach calls, we’re going to go out and execute to our best, so you got to account for both.”

That admission becomes considerably more interesting with No. 25 Virginia waiting for WVU on Saturday. Rich Rodriguez has barely needed to expose the full capabilities of his passing attack through two games, but the Mountaineers’ first matchup against a Power Four opponent could change that quickly.

Mike Hawkins Jr. Has Given WVU Plenty Without Showing Everything

West Virginia has established a clear identity under Rodriguez by relentlessly attacking opponents on the ground. The Mountaineers ran the football 61 times against Coastal Carolina and followed with another 51 rushing attempts against UT Martin. That approach has limited how often Hawkins has needed to put the football in the air.

The results have still been difficult to ignore. Hawkins has completed 16 of 21 passes for 287 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions through his first two games at WVU. He has also rushed for 199 yards, giving Rodriguez an explosive threat at quarterback who can punish defenses when a running lane appears.

Hawkins provided the best example yet against UT Martin. He completed 5 of 7 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns while rushing six times for 96 yards and two more scores. His 71-yard touchdown run was the longest by a WVU quarterback since Pat White broke a 76-yard run against South Florida in 2005.

Virginia coach Tony Elliott has already taken notice. Elliott warned this week that Hawkins is capable of changing a game at any moment, saying one defensive mistake could result in the quarterback going for 70 yards rather than simply gaining five or seven.

No. 25 Virginia Could Force WVU to Show More

That makes Saturday a fascinating test of what West Virginia’s offense actually looks like when an opponent forces Rodriguez away from his preferred script. WVU has been able to control its first two games without placing a heavy passing burden on Hawkins. Virginia now gets the first opportunity to determine whether it can take away enough of the Mountaineers’ rushing attack to demand something different.

Hawkins has provided reasons to believe he can answer that challenge. His efficiency through the air has complemented his 199 rushing yards, and he has yet to throw an interception in a WVU uniform. The sample remains small, but the Mountaineers have not needed their quarterback to win a game primarily through the air yet.

That is what makes Hawkins’ admission more than an ordinary early-season comment. Virginia has two games of WVU film to study, but much of that tape shows Rodriguez repeatedly leaning on a rushing attack that opponents have been unable to stop consistently. There is still limited evidence of what the Mountaineers will call when circumstances demand a different approach.

West Virginia will find out much more about itself against a ranked opponent. Virginia may learn something about the Mountaineers, too. According to Hawkins, it hasn’t seen everything yet.