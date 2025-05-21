Dolphins’ Controversial Quarterback Lands Low On PFF Rankings

Miami Dolphins‘ franchise quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is one of the most criticized players in the league. Whether it’s people calling for his retirement, or taking a jab at his lack of arm strength, the signal caller’s approval rating seems to be up in the air for many football fans.

Pro Football Focus is the latest to throw their hat in the ring in casting Tua shade.

“Tagovailoa might be the most polarizing quarterback in the league when comparing production to PFF grade,” PFF published. “He put up strong numbers and grades in 2022 and 2023 but took a noticeable step back in 2024 after suffering another concussion in Week 2. He never quite looked the same after returning.”

Tua’s overall PFF grade in 2024 was a 70.2, or a C-. This was just about as middle of the pack as it gets, landing at 35th overall of 75 graded quarterbacks. However, the analytics company is optimistic that he can get back on track in his sixth year in the league.

“If Tua can rebound, the Dolphins become a dangerous team in 2025 — but there’s a real question as to whether he’ll ever return to his 2023 form, when he earned an 86.9 overall grade,” PFF concluded.

Notable Quarterbacks He Landed Behind

Nobody is making any real argument that Tua lands in the upper echelon of the NFL hierarchy, alongside the Mahomes’, Jacksons’ and Allens’ of the league. But there is a real discussion to be had when looking at a few of the players PFF ranks ahead of the former National Champion.

Of these names, ranked just one spot ahead of Miami’s lead man, is the Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott.

“Prescott remains the epitome of a quarterback who thrives against weaker opponents but falters when the competition stiffens,” PFF wrote. “In 2024, the Cowboys stumbled early, and a season-ending injury sidelined Prescott before he could rebound.”

Another name that is sure to have Fins’ fanatics up in arms, Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence. Though he only played ten games in 2024, the Jaguars’ signal caller ended the season with more interceptions than Josh Allen. Although PFF provides themselves an out, citing the quarterback’s new head coach and second overall selection, Travis Hunter, as reasons to expect improvement.

“Trevor Lawrence might be the biggest wild card in this tier. The talent is undeniable, but he’s yet to show the consistent high-level play needed to elevate himself and the Jaguars into the NFL’s elite,” the article read.

McDaniel Expecting Tua Improvements In 2025

ESPN’s Kevin Clark sat down with Miami head coach Mike McDaniel to do a sort of impromptu interview last month. Filmed on a park bench in Florida, Clark asked McDaniel what the world doesn’t understand about the young quarterback.

“He is always. Getting. Better. He is always improving on things in his game,” McDaniel told Clark. “That’s one thing that is supremely important, specifically at the quarterback position and something people don’t really recognize. All the best players in all our sports that we all have grown up loving, the common denominator is there’s players with talent that continue to attack and master the position and it takes time. I think his strength will be what he’ll lean as his career continues. That he’s going to be a better version than what the world last saw.”