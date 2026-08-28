Cowboys All-Pro’s Quiet Training Camp After Injury Explained

With all the changes that have been made to the Dallas Cowboys on the defensive side of the ball, following their showing as one of the worst defensive teams in the NFL–and the worst, period, by some metrics–in 2025, the fact remains that the team is especially reliant on a little bit of luck at some key positions. One of those is cornerback, where the Cowboys are not only thin, but are counting on good health from two players who were severely set back by injuries last year–DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel.

We’ve heard plenty from Revel this summer, with coaches and observers lavishing him with praise after his rookie season was torpedoed by a setback in his recovery from a torn ACL he suffered the previous fall. But Bland? Well, things have been quiet for him.

And, after another surgery on his foot this winter, the same foot problem that bothered him in 2024, that is probably a good thing.

DaRon Bland Healthy, Back in Form

That’s how Cowboys analyst Mickey Spagnola of DallasCowboys.com sees it, at least. Bland has not been heard from much this offseason because, for one thing, his foot is better. If the injury was a problem still, Bland would be in the headlines. But the second explanation for his relative invisibility is even more encouraging.

In an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Spagnola said, “I think it’s been as solid as you can expect for DaRon Bland. You don’t hear much from him because I don’t know how much they’re throwing over there. That’s maybe one of the things. And he’s healthy. He was healthy in the offseason, they just didn’t want to push it. What they did to repair his fractured fifth metatarsal in his foot, it did what it was supposed to do.

“So, yeah, I think you have no problems over there. I think his play has encouraged the ball to go maybe elsewhere. And when he’s—corners are going to get beat, they don’t shut anybody down. When I see his receiver catch a ball, he is right there, it is almost a breakup.”

Cowboys Thin at Cornerback

Of all the spots for the Cowboys to have concerns on defense, cornerback is probably the top one. Bland and Revel figure to be the starters, with Cobie Durant possibly starting or, at least, playing a significant number of snaps. It’s a sharp drop-off after those three, though, and fourth-round pick Devin Moore will likely make the team but does not look ready to play.

That means the Cowboys could wind up landing a cornerback in free agency–Adoree’ Jackson has been frequently linked–or off the waiver wire once roster cuts begin.

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Cowboys Need the Old DaRon Bland Back

Bland, for his part, has not spoken to the Cowboys media much, but did say he is feeling like his old self. That is good news, because his old self was an All-Pro corner in 2023, who intercepted nine passes and returned five for touchdowns. In his last two seasons, though, Bland played only 19 games and allowed an unsightly passer rating of 104.3 over those seasons.

That’s changed.

“I feel really good. I am just ready to go, it’s been a long time coming for me. I feel like it’s been, last time was December since I’ve been on the field, so it feels good to be out here,” he said. “I feel way better now than I was the first time I had the surgery. It feels real good right now to be back. I’m confident. Through the whole rehab I didn’t have no hiccups like I did last time, so it feels way stronger.”