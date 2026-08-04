Red Sox’s Craig Breslow Open to Franklin Arias Move After Trade Deadline

It was a busy Monday for Red Sox chief Craig Breslow, who went through the MLB trade deadline gauntlet and, unlike in past seasons at this time, actually executed some meaningful transactions to beef up the team for the stretch run. But, importantly, they did not trade away Franklin Arias, the slugging shortstop who is easily the top prospect in the organization.

The Red Sox did not acquire the power bat many thought they would bring in after Curtis Mead got injured, but they did add an upgrade at catcher with Adley Rutschman as well as lefty reliever Erik Miller and versatile outfielder Eli White.

Though many speculate that the Red Sox overpaid in most of the deals they made, the message the team sent was clear: They’re going for it this season, even if it proves costly in the future.

And while they could miss their two top pitching prospects–Anthony Eyanson and Kyson Witherspoon–while also waving goodbye to Connelly Early and Marcelo Mayer, the Red Sox still have Arias.

Franklin Arias Will Be Considered ‘When the Time Comes’

But could they have Franklin Arias on board sooner rather than later? That’s a fair question given the way he has hit to this point in the season, and if not for the fact that he is only 20 years old, Arias might already be up in the big leagues. He leapt from Double A Portland to Triple A Worcester last month.

Breslow addressed the possibility of bringing up Arias after the deadline on Monday. He did not tip the team’s hand, but he did not shut down the possibility, either.

Said Breslow: “I hate to put those type of expectations on a 20-year old. What I am very excited to say is that every challenge that he has faced, he has met. Which is pretty incredible for someone his age and what he has done at each level. I feel like, we’ll continue to take note of what he’s doing, we will put him in the best development environment that we can. And if he is the person that can help us, we will have that conversation when it comes time.”

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Red Sox Moving Franklin Arias Up Quickly

Indeed, if the Red Sox had brought in a new, top-shelf shortstop–CJ Abrams was the top target–then Arias likely would have been the player going out. Instead, Arias is staying put, and maybe he could be the right-handed power bat the roster still could use.

Arias is only 20 but has zipped up from Double A to Triple A this season, and is exactly the kind of big-bat middle infielder the team is was shopping for. He has hit .310 this season, with 19 homers and a .976 OPS, but has spent only 92 games at Double A or above.

Red Sox Prospects Have Disappointed

The Red Sox have not been shy about moving players through the system quickly, though the results on that front might be enough to cause the team to pump the brakes on pushing Arias up. last year’s ballyhooed prospects–Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell–have delivered a total of 100 games and a .222 batting average this season.

There is reason to be patient with Arias. The Red Sox could yet get Trevor Story back from his groin surgery, and if he can return to 2025 form, he’s a potential answer. They’ve also gotten a better than expected performance from Andruw Montaserio, who might be playing over his head, but who has been a clutch player in his 71 games in Boston.