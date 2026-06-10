Bangladesh vs Australia Live Streaming: Where to Watch 2nd ODI

fansWhile the masses of cricket fans wait for the first Women’s T20 World Cup match, they can turn to Nahid Rana and the Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd ODI.

Elsewhere in the sports world, the NHL and NBA are nearing the finish line for crowning their newest champions. Meanwhile, the regular season and offseason trudge on for the MLB and NFL, respectively.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and Australia, including a weather forecast, cable and streaming details for where to watch Bangladesh vs Australia, in addition to the potential lineups for each squad.

Bangladesh vs Australia: Weather Playing Spoiler?

The first ODI match of this Bangladesh vs Australia series was decided by the DLS method. While this is less than ideal, the weather forecast doesn’t inspire confidence that things will be any different for the 2nd match.

According to AccuWeather, on Thursday, June 11th, there are morning thunderstorms in the area surrounding Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Fortunately, those thunderstorms are not supposed to persist into the match. However, that doesn’t mean things can’t change and affect the upcoming match. At this point in time, it is expected to be 32 degrees Celcius when the match begins.

Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Australia in Bangladesh, India, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada & the USA

Today’s Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd ODI is a vital match in the series between the two squads.

For fans in Australia, they can turn to Fox Sports to both live stream and watch the match on cable.

In Bangladesh, there are several options to watch today’s match. On cable, T Sports and Nagorik TV will carry the match live. For streaming, Tapmad is the primary source for watching the match.

In India, fans can stream the match on the JioHotStar app or website. Otherwise, they can watch on cable via the Star Sports Network.

Bangladesh and Australia fans in the United Kingdom can tune into TNT Sports, who will broadcast the match.

In Canada and the USA, Willow.tv and Fubo are the go-to places to stream the match.

Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd ODI: Potential Lineups

Here are the potential lineups for the Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd ODI.

Bangladesh Playing Lineup

Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das (Wicketkeeper), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Captain), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, & Nahid Rana.

Australia Playing Lineup

Matt Short, Cooper Connolly, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Liam Scott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, & Adam Zampa.

Discipline For Nahid Rana

The first ODI in this series was one to remember. For starters, Bangladesh walked away with a significant 86-run victory. Additionally, Nahid Rana had a memorable spell.

The fast bowler recorded a 4/41 figure across 10 overs. Bangladesh’s entire bowling unit surrendered a modest 191 runs in 42.2 overs.

However, Nahid had a celebration that drew the ire of the ICC, as they reprimanded him for the unwanted display.

“Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first ODI against Australia in Dhaka on Tuesday,” the ICC said in a press release. “In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Nahid’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to two.”