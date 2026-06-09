Women’s T20 World Cup Standings & Match Schedule

With the Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup a few months in the rearview mirror and the IPL Final decided, it’s time for the women to shine. The Women’s T20 World Cup is here, and it is promising to be an exciting event for cricket fans everywhere.

While this cricket tournament is not the NHL, NBA, NFL, or MLB, this year’s Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup is a sports event that you don’t want to miss.

The 2026 edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup is taking place in England and Wales. Here are the most up-to-date standings and schedule, including the final warm-up matches and a list of the venues hosting the tournament.

Women’s T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches Schedule

Before the Women’s T20 World Cup begins, the teams are playing warm-up matches. Here is the list of the remaining warm-up matches before the tournament begins on June 12th, 2026.

June 10 – India vs England: England wins by 5 runs

June 10 – West Indies vs Australia – Australia won by 6 wickets.

2026 Women’s T20 World Cup Standings

There are 12 teams participating in this year’s edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup. These teams are split up into two highly competitive groups. Unlike the Men’s tournament earlier this year, there will be no Super 8 phase. Instead, the top two teams from each group will play in the semi-finals. The winners of those two matches will play each other in the Final.

Here are the current standings for the tournament.

Group 1

Australia Bangladesh India Netherlands Pakistan South Africa

Group 2

England Ireland New Zealand Scotland Sri Lanka West Indies

Women’s T20 World Cup Schedule

There are 30 matches in total before the semi-final and final. Here is the full Women’s T20 World Cup schedule.

June 12 – England vs Sri Lanka – 11:30 AM Mountain Time

June 13 – Scotland vs Ireland – 3:30 AM Mountain Time

June 13 – Australia vs South Africa – 7:30 AM Mountain Time

June 13 – West Indies vs New Zealand – 11:30 Mountain Time

June 14 – Bangladesh vs Netherlands – 3:30 AM Mountain Time

June 14 – India vs Pakistan – 7:30 AM Mountain Time

June 16 – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – 7:30 AM Mountain Time

June 16 – England vs Ireland – 11:30 AM Mountain Time

June 17 – Australia vs Bangladesh – 3:30 AM Mountain Time

June 17 – India vs Netherlands – 7:30 AM Mountain Time

June 17 – South Africa vs Pakistan – 11:30 AM Mountain Time

June 18 – West Indies vs Scotland – 11:30 AM Mountain Time

June 19 – New Zealand vs Ireland – 11:30 AM Mountain Time

June 20 – Australia vs Netherlands – 3:30 AM Mountain Time

June 20 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh – 7:30 AM Mountain Time

June 20 – England vs Scotland – 11:30 AM Mountain Time

June 21 – West Indies vs Sri Lanka – 3:30 AM Mountain Time

June 21 – South Africa vs India – 7:20 AM Mountain Time

June 23 – New Zealand vs Scotland – 3:30 AM Mountain Time

June 23 – Sri Lanka vs Ireland – 7:30 AM Mountain Time

June 23 – Australia vs Pakistan – 11:30 AM Mountain Time

June 24 – England vs West Indies – 11:30 AM Mountain Time

June 25 – India vs Bangladesh – 7:30 AM Mountain Time

June 25 – South Africa vs Netherlands – 11:30 AM Mountain Time

June 26 – Sri Lanka vs Scotland – 11:30 AM Mountain Time

June 27 – Pakistan vs Netherlands – 3:30 AM Mountain Time

June 27 – West Indies vs Ireland – 7:30 AM Mountain Time

June 27 – England vs New Zealand – 11:30 AM Mountain Time

June 28 – South Africa vs Bangladesh – 3:30 AM Mountain Time

June 28 – Australia vs India – 7:30 AM Mountain Time

Semi-Finals & Final Match

The absence of a Super 8 round during this tournament places greater importance on the Women’s T20 World Cup standings. This raises the stakes for the group play. When there is a playoff round, sometimes teams don’t fully put the pedal to the metal. This results in teams playing hard enough to make the playoffs, but not finish first in their group. With this format, that concern is eliminated.

Here is the schedule for the two semi-final matches and the Final match.

June 30 – TBD vs TBD – 7:30 AM Mountain Time

July 2 – TBD vs TBD – 11:30 AM Mountain Time

July 5 – TBD vs TBD – 8:30 AM Mountain Time

Women’s T20 World Cup Hosts – Where is the World Cup Being Played?

The Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup is taking place at a very different venue from the men’s edition earlier this year. As previously mentioned, this year, the tournament will take place in England and Wales. Here are the four stadiums that will be used throughout the tournament.